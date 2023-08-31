India’s economy expands at fastest pace in a year

India’s economy grew at the quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, buoyed by strong services activity and robust demand, but a drier-than-normal monsoon season could restrain future growth.
GDP expanded 7.8% on an annual basis in the June quarter, accelerating from 6.1% recorded in the March quarter and topping a 7.7% forecast in a Reuters poll.
That’s the highest reading since the equivalent period of 2022, when growth of 13.1% was recorded.
India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, especially since China’s post-pandemic recovery has slowed.
V. Anantha Nageswaran, India’s chief economic adviser, maintained his 6.5% growth forecast for the full year. “Growth prospects appear bright, though external factors pose a downside risk,” Nageswaran said.
Capital Economics’ Thamashi De Silva said the data was strong despite policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India, which has raised its interest rate by 250 basis points since May 2022.
“The push is provided by the services sector where trade, transport and finance and real estate have grown by 9.2% and 12.1% [from already high bases],” said Madan Sabnavis, an economist at Bank of Baroda.
Construction activity growth was also strong, at 7.9%.
Weather concerns
Still, many economists warned that dry conditions could hurt growth in the coming quarters. India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in September, after the driest August in more than a century.
“We need to watch for risks to the agriculture sector, sustenance of capex push from central and state governments, global demand conditions, and [the] lagged impact of interest rate hikes,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.
In the April-June quarter, private consumption, which accounts for almost 60% of the economy, grew about 6% year on year, up from 2.8% in the March quarter, while manufacturing expanded 4.7% compared with 4.5% in the previous three months.
However, growth in capital formation, an indicator of investment, eased to about 8% year on year from 8.9% in the previous three months.
India’s retail inflation rose to the highest in 15 months in July as vegetable and cereals prices rocketed.
Low reservoir levels means food prices must be watched closely, Nageswaran said, adding that “there is no real possible concern inflation will spike out of control”.
But some economist say the dry weather could constrain spending.
“High food inflation for a prolonged period could weigh on consumption growth,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.
India’s economy expands at fastest pace in a year
GDP growth in the most populous nation accelerates to 7.8% in June quarter, though monsoon could have the final say
India’s economy grew at the quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter, buoyed by strong services activity and robust demand, but a drier-than-normal monsoon season could restrain future growth.
GDP expanded 7.8% on an annual basis in the June quarter, accelerating from 6.1% recorded in the March quarter and topping a 7.7% forecast in a Reuters poll.
That’s the highest reading since the equivalent period of 2022, when growth of 13.1% was recorded.
India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, especially since China’s post-pandemic recovery has slowed.
V. Anantha Nageswaran, India’s chief economic adviser, maintained his 6.5% growth forecast for the full year. “Growth prospects appear bright, though external factors pose a downside risk,” Nageswaran said.
Capital Economics’ Thamashi De Silva said the data was strong despite policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India, which has raised its interest rate by 250 basis points since May 2022.
“The push is provided by the services sector where trade, transport and finance and real estate have grown by 9.2% and 12.1% [from already high bases],” said Madan Sabnavis, an economist at Bank of Baroda.
Construction activity growth was also strong, at 7.9%.
Weather concerns
Still, many economists warned that dry conditions could hurt growth in the coming quarters. India is likely to receive an average amount of rainfall in September, after the driest August in more than a century.
“We need to watch for risks to the agriculture sector, sustenance of capex push from central and state governments, global demand conditions, and [the] lagged impact of interest rate hikes,” said Suvodeep Rakshit, senior economist at Kotak Institutional Equities.
In the April-June quarter, private consumption, which accounts for almost 60% of the economy, grew about 6% year on year, up from 2.8% in the March quarter, while manufacturing expanded 4.7% compared with 4.5% in the previous three months.
However, growth in capital formation, an indicator of investment, eased to about 8% year on year from 8.9% in the previous three months.
India’s retail inflation rose to the highest in 15 months in July as vegetable and cereals prices rocketed.
Low reservoir levels means food prices must be watched closely, Nageswaran said, adding that “there is no real possible concern inflation will spike out of control”.
But some economist say the dry weather could constrain spending.
“High food inflation for a prolonged period could weigh on consumption growth,” said Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Use of robots slows as US economy sags
US second-quarter GDP revised down to 2.1%
GRAY MAGUIRE: Why Earth Overshoot Day should get more attention
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.