An aerial view shows flooding in Fuzhou after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall, in Fujian province, China, in this July 29 2023 file photo. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — Typhoon Saola, hundreds of kilometres from China’s coastline, forced provinces to enact emergency response measures on Tuesday and call fishing boats back to ports along the southeastern coast as gale force winds and gusts whipped across the South China Sea.
Guangdong province issued a heightened emergency warning for strong winds, and Fujian province maintained a level four emergency response warning, calling all fishing vessels back to port, according to state media.
Saola also forced Fujian’s Xiamen city to suspend some passenger ferry services, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.
The provinces are taking early precautions as the typhoon barrels its way towards China.
There is uncertainty regarding Saola’s path, China’s national forecaster said, as it is expected to interact with another Typhoon Haikui, which formed in northwestern Pacific on Monday. But there is a danger of it becoming the fourth typhoon to make landfall in China this year.
Saola is expected to move northwest at a speed of about 10km/h, building in intensity and gradually approaching the coast from southern Fujian to central Guangdong, according to CCTV. It was also forecasted to sweep past southern Taiwan and the Hong Observatory said it would consider issuing warnings later this week.
Taiwan issued a sea warning late on Monday and has already cancelled 23 ferry services to offshore islands. Heavy rain is expected from Wednesday along Taiwan’s far southern and southeastern corners.
On July 18, typhoon Talim became the first typhoon to make landfall this year, and most recently typhoon Doksuri caused extensive damage when it struck southeastern China and later dropped historic rains on northern China including Beijing.
Typhoon barrels its way towards China coastline
Reuters
