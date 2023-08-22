Two children rescued from stranded cable car

A view shows cable car carrying students stranded mid-air in Battagram, Pakistan, August 22, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from social media video. UMEED SAHAR/VIAREUTERS
Peshawar/Islamabad — Rescuers in Pakistan pulled two of seven children to safety after they became stranded with their teacher in a cable car over a high ravine, but a helicopter rescue operation was called off as night fell, media and a security source said.
Floodlights were installed and a ground-based rescue operation is continuing more than 12 hours after their cable car snagged, a security source said.
The source added that cable-crossing experts have been sent by the military to the area, a remote location north of Islamabad, and will try to rescue the children by transferring them one by one on a small platform along the cable.
Local residents said community members from surrounding areas who have experience rescuing people this way have also arrived. “It is a slow and risky operation. One person needs to tie himself with a rope and he will go in a small chairlift and rescue them one by one,” said Abdul Nasir Khan, a nearby resident.
One of the cable lines carrying the car snapped at about 7am local time as the students were travelling to school in a remote mountainous area in Battagram, about 200km north of Islamabad, officials said.
Two children were rescued, district official Shah Fahad and the military’s media said. Television footage showed one child being lifted off the cable car by a helicopter in a harness and carried to the ground.
The cable car became stranded halfway across a ravine, about 275m above ground, said Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site. The helicopter rescue mission has been complicated by gusty winds, and the helicopters’ rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said.
“Our situation is precarious, for god’s sake do something,” Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old on the cable car, told local television channel Geo News over the phone. He said the children are aged between 10 and 15 and one had fainted due to heat and fear.
The rescue effort has transfixed the country, with Pakistanis crowded around television sets as local media showed footage of an emergency worker dangling from a helicopter cable close to the small cabin, with those on board cramped together.
Crowds of villagers gathered on the hillside anxiously watching the operation.
Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, said he is tracking the progress of the rescue. “Thanks to the efforts of our army personnel, students stuck in the chairlift have started returning to the ground safely,” Kakar said in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
