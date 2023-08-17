World / Asia

China Development Bank to raise overseas dollar debt to raise liquidity

The move comes after the central bank relaxed rules to allow firms and financial institutions to borrow more abroad

17 August 2023 - 11:20 Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook
US dollar and Chinese yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken on January 30 2023. File Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Shanghai/Singapore — China Development Bank said late Wednesday it plans to raise overseas dollar debt to increase onshore dollar liquidity after the country’s central bank relaxed rules last month to allow firms and financial institutions to borrow more from overseas.

The decision comes after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) raised a parameter on cross-border corporate financing under its macroprudential assessments (MPA) to 1.5 from 1.25 in July, the policy bank said.

“The yuan exchange rate’s upward trend in mid- to long-term has remained unchanged,” the policy bank said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

“Funds raised from the [offshore] bonds will be mainly used to support the construction and business development of the Shanghai Free-Trade Zone.”

China Development Bank has been actively using domestic and overseas markets to raise funds, it said, and has raised a total of more than 1.2 billion equivalent US dollars since 2018 to serve the business developments of the FTZ.

However, it didn’t provide further details about the upcoming debt issuance.

China’s yuan has faced renewed depreciation pressure in recent weeks and weakened to nine-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, pressured by widening yield differentials with the US and expectations of more monetary policy easing.

Reuters

Weak rise in Chinese GDP points to forgettable year

The economy inched up in the second quarter as demand weakens, with the post-Covid-19 momentum faltering rapidly
World
1 month ago

Creditors take aim at developers of billion-dollar luxury tower

The Corniche in Hong Kong sells just three of 295 units
News
2 months ago
