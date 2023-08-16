Weaker yen boosts tourism in Japan

Tokyo — The number of visitors to Japan in July hit a post-pandemic high, according to figures released on Wednesday. A weaker yen helped boost tourism and spur a growth surge in the world’s third-largest economy.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.32-million in July, up 12% from June when travellers exceeded 2-million for the first time since January 2000, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.
Arrivals in July were, however, still down 22% from July 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19 led to travel curbs around the world.
Travellers are pouring into Japan, benefiting from a lower exchange rate that has made holidays the cheapest in decades. Travellers from the US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East are above prepandemic levels, according to JNTO figures.
The recovery is expected to gain steam after China in August lifted restrictions on group travel to Japan, unleashing what has historically been the biggest source of tourists and inbound spending.
Tuesday’s figures showed Japan’s economy grew an annualised 6% in the June quarter, far faster than expected and aided by strong car exports and tourist arrivals.
“In 2019, tourism was contributing about 0.8% of GDP, but what took decades to achieve is snapping back from zero over a period of not very many months,” said CLSA Japan strategist Nicholas Smith. “So as a contribution to economic growth over a few quarters, it’s going be huge.”
Japan had a record 32-million visitors in 2019. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes a recovery in the industry will add ¥5-trillion a year to the economy.
Tourism to Japan nearly stopped for more than two years during the pandemic, but arrivals rose steadily after the government resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October and scrapped remaining Covid-19 controls in May.
More than 13-million visitors arrived in Japan in the first seven months of 2023, and a rise in international flights helped boost arrivals in July, the JNTO said.
Visitors from mainland China surged to 313,300 in July, 45% more than in June month, though still far below 2019 figures.
While not at prepandemic levels, Chinese tourists are helping to drive strong cosmetics sales at department store operators such as Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Takashimaya, says Jefferies analyst Mitsuko Miyasako.
“The full-fledged positive impact of ending the prohibition on Chinese group trip customers is likely to manifest from the end of September,” she said in a note on Tuesday.
Weaker yen boosts tourism in Japan
Travellers pour in from US, Europe, Australia and Middle East with holidays at their cheapest for decades
Tokyo — The number of visitors to Japan in July hit a post-pandemic high, according to figures released on Wednesday. A weaker yen helped boost tourism and spur a growth surge in the world’s third-largest economy.
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 2.32-million in July, up 12% from June when travellers exceeded 2-million for the first time since January 2000, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.
Arrivals in July were, however, still down 22% from July 2019 before the outbreak of Covid-19 led to travel curbs around the world.
Travellers are pouring into Japan, benefiting from a lower exchange rate that has made holidays the cheapest in decades. Travellers from the US, Europe, Australia and the Middle East are above prepandemic levels, according to JNTO figures.
The recovery is expected to gain steam after China in August lifted restrictions on group travel to Japan, unleashing what has historically been the biggest source of tourists and inbound spending.
Tuesday’s figures showed Japan’s economy grew an annualised 6% in the June quarter, far faster than expected and aided by strong car exports and tourist arrivals.
“In 2019, tourism was contributing about 0.8% of GDP, but what took decades to achieve is snapping back from zero over a period of not very many months,” said CLSA Japan strategist Nicholas Smith. “So as a contribution to economic growth over a few quarters, it’s going be huge.”
Japan had a record 32-million visitors in 2019. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes a recovery in the industry will add ¥5-trillion a year to the economy.
Tourism to Japan nearly stopped for more than two years during the pandemic, but arrivals rose steadily after the government resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October and scrapped remaining Covid-19 controls in May.
More than 13-million visitors arrived in Japan in the first seven months of 2023, and a rise in international flights helped boost arrivals in July, the JNTO said.
Visitors from mainland China surged to 313,300 in July, 45% more than in June month, though still far below 2019 figures.
While not at prepandemic levels, Chinese tourists are helping to drive strong cosmetics sales at department store operators such as Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings and Takashimaya, says Jefferies analyst Mitsuko Miyasako.
“The full-fledged positive impact of ending the prohibition on Chinese group trip customers is likely to manifest from the end of September,” she said in a note on Tuesday.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.