Travis King wants refuge from US racism and mistreatment, North Korea says

US Army soldier Travis King. File picture: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA.
Seoul — North Korea has concluded that US soldier Travis King wants refuge there or elsewhere because of “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” in the US and the military, state media said on Wednesday.
It was the North’s first public acknowledgment of the army private’s crossing from South Korea on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the neighbours.
US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally, and have declined so far to classify him as a prisoner of war.
North Korean investigators have also concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.
“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army,” KCNA said, using the North's official name.
“He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal US society.”
King was “kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army” after his crossing and the investigation was still active, the agency added.
Earlier in August, King’s uncle, Myron Gates, told ABC News that his nephew, who is black, was experiencing racism during his military deployment, and that after he spent time in a South Korean jail, he did not sound like himself.
Uncertain future
US officials have said the North had not provided substantive responses to requests for information on King.
The Pentagon said it could not verify King's comments as reported by KCNA, and remains focused on his safe return. It did not address whether it had heard more details from North Korea.
King’s mother is concerned about his safety and appealed to North Korea to treat him humanely, a spokesperson for his family said.
“Ms Gates is aware of today’s ‘report’ from KCNA,” the spokesperson, Jonathan Franks, said in a statement, referring to King’s mother. “DPRK authorities are responsible for Travis King’s wellbeing, and she continues to appeal to them to treat him humanely.”
It added that King’s mother had been in touch with the army and appreciated a statement by the defence department that it remained focused on bringing him home.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for the UN Command (UNC), which oversees the border village where King crossed, said he did not have anything to add to previous statements.
“Mentioning King’s willingness to seek refuge in North Korea or a third country shows that it's still unclear where he wants to go,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
Tae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat and now a South Korean legislator, said state media’s description of King as an “illegal intruder” rather than voluntary defector, as well as its mention of a third country, could suggest that North Korea might not be willing to hold him for long.
“It raises the possibility for North Korea to send him to a third country, where US officials can pick up and bring him home if he wishes,” he said in a statement.
How to classify the 23-year-old has been an open question for the US military.
Although he is an active-duty soldier and the US and Korea technically remain at war, factors including King’s decision to cross into North Korea of his own free will, in civilian attire, appear to have disqualified him from POW status, US officials have said.
King, who joined the US Army in January 2021, is a cavalry scout with the Korean Rotational Force, which is part of the US security commitment to South Korea.
But his posting was dogged by legal troubles.
He faced two allegations of assault in South Korea, and eventually pleaded guilty to one instance of assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents. He was due to face more disciplinary measures when he arrived back in the US.
King had finished serving military detention and had been transported by the US military to the airport to return to his home unit in the US. Instead, he left the airport and joined a tour of the border area, where he ran across despite attempts by South Korean and US guards to stop him.
Travis King wants refuge from US racism and mistreatment, North Korea says
In July, King joined a tour of the border area, where he ran across into North Korea despite attempts by South Korean and US guards to stop him
Seoul — North Korea has concluded that US soldier Travis King wants refuge there or elsewhere because of “inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination” in the US and the military, state media said on Wednesday.
It was the North’s first public acknowledgment of the army private’s crossing from South Korea on July 18 while on a civilian tour of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the heavily fortified border between the neighbours.
US officials have said they believe King crossed the border intentionally, and have declined so far to classify him as a prisoner of war.
North Korean investigators have also concluded that King crossed deliberately and illegally, with the intent to stay in the North or in a third country, state news agency KCNA said.
“During the investigation, Travis King confessed that he had decided to come over to the DPRK as he harboured ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the US Army,” KCNA said, using the North's official name.
“He also expressed his willingness to seek refugee in the DPRK or a third country, saying that he was disillusioned at the unequal US society.”
King was “kept under control by soldiers of the Korean People's Army” after his crossing and the investigation was still active, the agency added.
Earlier in August, King’s uncle, Myron Gates, told ABC News that his nephew, who is black, was experiencing racism during his military deployment, and that after he spent time in a South Korean jail, he did not sound like himself.
Uncertain future
US officials have said the North had not provided substantive responses to requests for information on King.
The Pentagon said it could not verify King's comments as reported by KCNA, and remains focused on his safe return. It did not address whether it had heard more details from North Korea.
King’s mother is concerned about his safety and appealed to North Korea to treat him humanely, a spokesperson for his family said.
“Ms Gates is aware of today’s ‘report’ from KCNA,” the spokesperson, Jonathan Franks, said in a statement, referring to King’s mother. “DPRK authorities are responsible for Travis King’s wellbeing, and she continues to appeal to them to treat him humanely.”
It added that King’s mother had been in touch with the army and appreciated a statement by the defence department that it remained focused on bringing him home.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for the UN Command (UNC), which oversees the border village where King crossed, said he did not have anything to add to previous statements.
“Mentioning King’s willingness to seek refuge in North Korea or a third country shows that it's still unclear where he wants to go,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.
Tae Yong-ho, a former North Korean diplomat and now a South Korean legislator, said state media’s description of King as an “illegal intruder” rather than voluntary defector, as well as its mention of a third country, could suggest that North Korea might not be willing to hold him for long.
“It raises the possibility for North Korea to send him to a third country, where US officials can pick up and bring him home if he wishes,” he said in a statement.
How to classify the 23-year-old has been an open question for the US military.
Although he is an active-duty soldier and the US and Korea technically remain at war, factors including King’s decision to cross into North Korea of his own free will, in civilian attire, appear to have disqualified him from POW status, US officials have said.
King, who joined the US Army in January 2021, is a cavalry scout with the Korean Rotational Force, which is part of the US security commitment to South Korea.
But his posting was dogged by legal troubles.
He faced two allegations of assault in South Korea, and eventually pleaded guilty to one instance of assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents. He was due to face more disciplinary measures when he arrived back in the US.
King had finished serving military detention and had been transported by the US military to the airport to return to his home unit in the US. Instead, he left the airport and joined a tour of the border area, where he ran across despite attempts by South Korean and US guards to stop him.
Reuters
UN talks to North Korea about US soldier who crossed border
North Korea silent on US soldier’s bold border dash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Why US soldier’s defection could create headache for North Korea
US national believed to be in North Korean custody
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.