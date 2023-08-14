Taiwan will not be cowed by tyranny, vice-president says on US trip

Taiwan's Vice President William Lai speaks during a luncheon in New York on August 14 2023. Picture: Taiwan Presidential Office via REUTERS
Taipei — Taiwan will not be afraid or back down in the face of authoritarian threats, the island’s vice-president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.
William Lai, also front-runner to be Taiwan’s next president at January elections, is in the US on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.
Taiwan and the US both say the stopovers, including one in San Francisco on the way back, are routine, but China has denounced them and called Lai a separatist “troublemaker”.
Lai told a supporters lunch in New York on Sunday that “if Taiwan is safe, the world is safe, if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, then the world is peaceful”, according to Taiwan’s presidential office.
“No matter how great the threat of authoritarianism is to Taiwan, we absolutely will not be scared or cower. We will uphold the values of democracy and freedom,” he said.
China has a particular dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence”, a red line for Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Lai, who has pledged to maintain peace and the status quo, reiterated in New York that on the basic of dignity and parity he is “very willing” to talk to China and seek peace and stability.
But Lai said he will protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and that the Republic of China — Taiwan’s formal name — and the People’s Republic of China are “not subordinate to each other”.
Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response.
Still, Taiwanese officials say China is likely to launch military drills this week near Taiwan, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters before next year’s election and make them “fear war”.
Lai’s speech was attended by Ingrid Larson, MD of the American Institute in Taiwan, a US government-run nonprofit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan.
China considers Taiwan its most important diplomatic issue, and is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, which is the island’s most important international backer and arms supplier.
Taiwan will not be cowed by tyranny, vice-president says on US trip
William Lai tells a supporters lunch in New York he is ‘very willing’ to talk to China and seek peace and stability
Taipei — Taiwan will not be afraid or back down in the face of authoritarian threats, the island’s vice-president told supporters on a US visit that Beijing has condemned, while reiterating a willingness to talk to China.
William Lai, also front-runner to be Taiwan’s next president at January elections, is in the US on what is officially a transit stop on his way to Paraguay for the inauguration of its new president. Paraguay is one of only 13 countries to maintain formal ties with the Chinese-claimed island.
Taiwan and the US both say the stopovers, including one in San Francisco on the way back, are routine, but China has denounced them and called Lai a separatist “troublemaker”.
Lai told a supporters lunch in New York on Sunday that “if Taiwan is safe, the world is safe, if the Taiwan Strait is peaceful, then the world is peaceful”, according to Taiwan’s presidential office.
“No matter how great the threat of authoritarianism is to Taiwan, we absolutely will not be scared or cower. We will uphold the values of democracy and freedom,” he said.
China has a particular dislike of Lai, who has previously described himself as a “practical worker for Taiwan independence”, a red line for Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.
Lai, who has pledged to maintain peace and the status quo, reiterated in New York that on the basic of dignity and parity he is “very willing” to talk to China and seek peace and stability.
But Lai said he will protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, that only Taiwan’s people can decide their future and that the Republic of China — Taiwan’s formal name — and the People’s Republic of China are “not subordinate to each other”.
Both Taipei and Washington are aiming for the US stopovers to be low-key, and have called on China not to take any provocative action in response.
Still, Taiwanese officials say China is likely to launch military drills this week near Taiwan, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters before next year’s election and make them “fear war”.
Lai’s speech was attended by Ingrid Larson, MD of the American Institute in Taiwan, a US government-run nonprofit that carries out unofficial relations with Taiwan.
China considers Taiwan its most important diplomatic issue, and is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, which is the island’s most important international backer and arms supplier.
Reuters
China vows ‘strong steps’ after Taiwan vice-president’s US visit
Chinese music fans barred from wearing rainbow imagery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Lloyd’s of London ‘cuts cover’ on Taiwanese risk
China faces hurdles as it seeks entry into trans-Pacific trade pact
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.