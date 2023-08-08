World / Asia

More frequent war crimes committed in Myanmar, UN says

UN investigators say in a report that the crimes include the indiscriminate targeting of civilians using bombs and the burning of civilian homes

08 August 2023 - 12:46 Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Thu Thu Aung
A rebel unit from Bamar People's Liberation Army is seen in this undated handout picture in an undisclosed location in the jungles of southeast Myanmar. Picture: BAMAR PEOPLE'S LIBERATION ARMY/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Geneva — War crimes committed by Myanmar’s military, including the bombing of civilians, have become “increasingly frequent and brazen”, a team of UN investigators said in a report published on Tuesday.

The report by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM), which covered the period between July 2022 and June 2023, said there was “strong evidence that the Myanmar military and its affiliate militias have committed three types of combat-related war crimes with increasing frequency and brazenness”.

These crimes include the indiscriminate or disproportionate targeting of civilians using bombs and the burning of civilian homes and buildings, resulting at times in the destruction of entire villages, it said.

The report also cited “killings of civilians or combatants detained during operations”.

“Our evidence points to a dramatic increase in war crimes and crimes against humanity in the country, with widespread and systematic attacks against civilians, and we are building case files that can be used by courts to hold individual perpetrators responsible,” said Nicholas Koumjian, head of the IIMM.

Since a junta seized power two years ago, Myanmar has been plunged into chaos, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western countries re-impose sanctions.

A spokesperson for the junta could not be reached for comment on the findings made by UN investigators.

The junta has previously denied atrocities have taken place, saying it is carrying out a legitimate campaign against terrorists.

Although it has justified bombings as attacks against military targets, UN investigators said the Myanmar military “should have known or did know” that a large number of civilians were in or around the alleged targets when the attacks took place.

Reuters

Zara owner Inditex to stop buying clothes from Myanmar

Move comes as global union calls for companies to divest from the military-led Southeast Asian country
Companies
1 week ago

Deepening sectarian war in India leaves 180 people dead

Bitter fighting between the Meitei community and the Kuki tribals has lasted for almost three months
World
1 week ago

Malaysia probes disappearance of Myanmar activist

Human Rights Watch raises alarm after family feared abducted in planned operation
World
3 weeks ago
