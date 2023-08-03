Tin price bounces on news of Myanmar mining ban

Tin prices rebounded on Thursday after a mining ban in the world’s third-largest tin miner, Myanmar, but most other industrial metals drifted lower due to a firm dollar and worries about global demand.
Three-month tin surged as much as 3.8% on the London Metal Exchange (LME) during Asian trading and climbed 0.9% to $27,675 a tonne in official open-outcry trading.
The most-traded September tin contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trade 1.3% higher at 229,920 yuan (about $32,000) a tonne.
In April, Myanmar’s ethnic minority Wa militia announced a ban on mining from August 1, and the International Tin Association (ITA) confirmed on Wednesday that the ban has taken effect. On Thursday, the ITA said the Myanmar ban is expected to dampen China’s tin smelter output in the second half of 2023, but gave no figures.
Tin, the best-performing LME metal so far this year with a gain of 12%, is unlikely to see further strong gains, said Citi analyst Tom Mulqueen.
“Tin is quite a significant source of revenue for the [Wa] local government. One can question how long they would want to have a full ban,” he said. “Tin demand is very weak and despite this ban in Myanmar, supply from South America and Indonesia has been robust in the second quarter.”
Citi’s three-month LME tin forecast is $25,000/tonne.
Weighing on other metals is a strong dollar, making it less attractive to buy greenback-priced commodities.
LME aluminium slipped 0.7% to $2,193/tonne in official activity while zinc declined 0.9% to $2,461.
“We have had fairly subdued [purchasing managers’ indices] coming out of China with construction especially poor, which doesn’t bode well for industrial metals,” said Edward Gardner, a commodities economist at Capital Economics. “It’s a difficult environment for industrial metals and we expect prices to tread water for the rest of the year.”
LME copper added 0.1% to $8,516/tonne, lead was flat at $2,146.5 and nickel shed 0.7% to $21,400.
Tin price bounces on news of Myanmar mining ban
International association says the ban is likely to dampen China’s tin smelter output in the second half
