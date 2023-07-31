World / Asia

Four military crew on Australian helicopter likely dead after crash

The MRH-90 helicopter was taking part in military exercises between the US and Australia when it came down in waters close to Hamilton Island

31 July 2023 - 13:00 Renju Jose
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Australia's defense minister Richard Marles. File photo: IAN WALDIE/BLOOMBERG
Australia's defense minister Richard Marles. File photo: IAN WALDIE/BLOOMBERG

Sydney — Australia’s defence minister said on Monday there was little hope of finding the four aircrew aboard a military helicopter alive, after it crashed into the sea off Queensland state.

The MRH-90 helicopter was taking part in Talisman Sabre military exercises between the US and Australia when it came down in waters close to Hamilton Island, about 890km north of Brisbane, late on Friday.

“There was a catastrophic incident and with every passing hour, it is now clear that any hope of finding [the soldiers] has been lost,” defence minister Richard Marles said during a media briefing.

Marles said the rescue operation involving hundreds of military personnel had found “significant wreckage” from the helicopter. The MRH-90 fleet would be grounded until the investigation into the crash was finished, he said.

Defence Force chief Angus Campbell said recovering the bodies of the four aircrew would not be easy due to strong currents but the operation was continuing.

“We’re going to do everything possible to bring our mates home to their families,” he said.

Australian Defence on Sunday named the missing soldiers as Capt Daniel Lyon, Lt Maxwell Nugent, WO-2 Joseph Laycock and Cpl Alexander Naggs.

Reuters

Taiwan finally gets to grips with #MeToo movement

Netflix drama focuses attention on a problem long shrouded in shame and silence
World
3 days ago

China’s central bank urges support of tech industry

Financial services asked to help revive private sector hit by regulatory crackdown
News
3 days ago

China releases Taiwanese accused of spying

Lee Meng-chu, who has been sent to Japan, said he was a tourist but pleaded guilty to secure his release
World
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Four military crew on Australian helicopter ...
World / Asia
2.
Judicial reform uproar could cause chaos for ...
World / Europe
3.
Fix China’s property sector to lure foreign ...
World / Asia
4.
Thousands flee as Typhoon Doksuri lashes Beijing
World / Asia
5.
Typhoon crushes vehicles in southern China
World / Asia

Related Articles

Thousands flee as Typhoon Doksuri lashes Beijing

World / Asia

Pakistan suicide bomb at political rally kills more than 40

World / Asia

Deepening sectarian war in India leaves 180 people dead

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.