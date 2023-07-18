Typhoon crushes vehicles in southern China

A man watches the waves at the seaside as Typhoon Talim approaches, in Hong Kong, China, July 17, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/TTYRONE SIU
Beijing — Trees fell on moving vehicles, a whale washed ashore and a freezer full of ice cream floated off in floods as Typhoon Talim made its way across China’s southern provinces on Tuesday.
On social media, videos showed pedestrians falling over and struggling against the winds, flooded roads and onlookers gathering about the beached whale in the dark.
Talim, the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, struck the coast late on Monday night in Guangdong province, quickly weakening into a tropical storm. Overnight it moved into Beibu Gulf, and by early Tuesday had made a second landfall and moved into southern Guangxi region.
Wind speeds had fallen to a maximum 90km/h near Talim’s centre, early on Tuesday, China’s meteorological administration said. The storm is expected to further weaken and dissipate as it moves northwesterly into northern Vietnam later in the day, it said.
In Guangdong, firefighters rescued passengers pinned in vehicles by fallen tree branches as they cleared roadblocks, according to state media. Nearly 230,000 people in Guangdong were evacuated on Monday before the storm struck, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Local authorities in Guangdong had also ordered the closure of 68 coastal tourist destinations, called back 2,702 fishing vessels and ordered 8,262 fish-farming workers to be evacuated ashore, Xinhua said.
In Guangxi’s Nanning city, state media reported 35 passenger train services have been disrupted and 26 flights cancelled since Monday. In Hainan, an island province to the south of Guangdong, railway services were being restored on Tuesday after being suspended the previous day.
The effects of the typhoon were felt more than 1,000km to the northeast in Fuzhou city in Fujian province. Vehicles, furniture and household appliances were washed away or damaged by flash floods, according to a video shared on social media.
