Faulty signal repairs caused deadly India rail crash

Probe finds malfunctioning system directed passenger train onto path of freight train

04 July 2023 - 08:25 Jatindra Dash and Krishn Kaushik
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India. Picture: REUTERS
Bhubaneswar — Workers repairing a railroad barrier in India made faulty connections in the automated signalling system on the network, leading to the country’s worst rail disaster in two decades, an official probe has found.

The June 2 crash at Bahanaga Bazar station, in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, killed 288 people and injured more than 1,000.

The disaster struck when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train, jumped off the tracks and hit another passenger train coming from the opposite direction.

In the probe report, the Commission of Railway Safety investigators said the first collision occurred due to modifications done to the signalling circuit to fix frequent problems at a railroad barrier.

Local railway staff did not have a standard circuit diagram which led to a faulty connection in the signalling system when they tried to take the boom-barrier circuit offline for repair, it said. The malfunctioning system directed the passenger train onto the path of the freight train, it said.

Reuters last month reported that investigators were focusing on the repair work on the railroad barrier and its possible connection to a manual bypass of the signalling system.

Indian Railways, the fourth largest train network in the world, is a state monopoly run by the Railway Board. The board reports to the railways ministry.

The rail network is undergoing a $30bn transformation with gleaming new trains and modern stations under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to boost infrastructure and connectivity but the crash raised questions about whether safety was getting enough attention.

The probe report said there were lapses at multiple levels in the signal and telecom department and standard operating procedures were not followed during the repair work.

Reuters

India begins probe into deadliest rail crash in over two decades

Signal failure is suspected as the cause of Friday’s collision, which claimed at least 275 lives
4 weeks ago

World’s deadliest roads claim life of India’s Cyrus Mistry

In 2020, India reported more than 3.6-million road crashes with 1.3-million fatalities
News
9 months ago
