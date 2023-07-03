Business Day TV speaks to Loyiso Mpeta from Unum Capital
The supreme court in military-ruled Myanmar will hear an appeal this week by former leader Aung San Suu Kyi against two of her convictions, an informed source said on Monday.
The 78-year-old Nobel laureate was sentenced to 33 years in jail on a long list of convictions such as incitement, election fraud and corruption after the military arrested her in the February 2021 coup against her elected government.
Suu Kyi’s allies and Western governments have condemned her incarceration as a junta play to block any comeback by the popular figurehead of Myanmar’s decades-long struggle for democracy.
The court announced it will hear appeals on Wednesday against Suu Kyi’s conviction for a breach of the official secrets act and electoral fraud. The source, who declined to be identified, said a decision could take two months.
A junta spokesperson could not be reached immediately for confirmation.
The military insists defendants are afforded due process by an independent judiciary. Human rights groups say many pro-democracy movement members are jailed after secret trials and executions are back after a gap of decades.
Myanmar has been locked in conflict since the military seized power on the grounds of unaddressed irregularities in a November 2020 election that Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party swept in a landslide.
The NLD denied fraud, and was since dissolved with 39 other parties for failure to register for an election for which the generals have yet to set a date.
Activists have urged the junta not to hold the election, warning it could see an intensification of bloody violence between the military and a pro-democracy resistance movement.
Reuters
Suu Kyi to appeal against two convictions
Former Myanmar leader is facing 33 years in jail
