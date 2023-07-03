Hong Kong issues wanted notices for foreign-based activists

Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Hong Kong — Police in Hong Kong are offering rewards for information leading to the arrests of eight overseas-based activists accused of national security offences such as foreign collusion and incitement to secession.
The police told reporters on Monday the suspects are activists Nathan Law, Anna Kwok and Finn Lau, former legislators Dennis Kwok and Ted Hui, lawyer and legal scholar Kevin Yam, unionist Mung Siu-tat and online commentator Yuan Gong-yi.
Issuing wanted notices and rewards of HK$m ($127,656) each, police said the assets of the accused would be frozen where possible. They told the public not to support them financially on risk of violating the law.
“They have encouraged sanctions ... to destroy Hong Kong and to intimidate officials,” Steve Li, an officer with the police’s national security department, told reporters.
The activists are based in various places including the US, Britain and Australia.
They are wanted under a national security law that Beijing imposed on the former British colony in 2020, after the financial hub was rocked by protracted anti-China protests the year before.
Some countries, including the US, say the law has been used to suppress the city’s pro-democracy movement and it has undermined rights and freedoms guaranteed under a “one country, two systems” formula, agreed when Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
Chinese and Hong Kong authorities say the law restored stability needed to preserve Hong Kong’s economic success.
Yam told Reuters that he would keep criticising “tyranny”.
“It’s my duty ... to continue to speak out against the crackdown that is going on right now, against the tyranny that is now reigning over the city that was once one of the freest in Asia,” Yam, a senior fellow with Georgetown University’s Center for Asian Law, told Reuters by telephone from Australia.
“All they want to do is try to make a show of their view that the national security law has extraterritorial effect,” said Yam, who police accused of meeting foreign officials to instigate sanctions against Hong Kong officials, judges and prosecutors.
“I miss Hong Kong, but as things stand no rational person would be going back.”
The seven others gave no immediate comment to Reuters.
Police told reporters that 260 people were arrested under the national security law and 79 convicted of offences including subversion and terrorism.
Li said police were merely enforcing the law. “We are definitely not putting on a political show nor disseminating fear,” said Li.
“If they don’t return, we won’t be able to arrest them, that’s a fact,” he said. “But we won't stop wanting them.”
Hong Kong's Security Bureau said it supported the police in their effort to “bring to justice people who have absconded overseas” and for promoting “law-defying ideas through both physical and online channels”.
British-based rights group Hong Kong Watch said in a statement that Britain, the US and Australia should issue statements “guaranteeing the safety of those activists named and the wider Hong Kong community living overseas”.
Reuters
Hong Kong issues wanted notices for foreign-based activists
Police offer rewards for information leading to arrests of suspects on national security charges
