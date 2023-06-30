Nepal court paves way for same-sex marriage

Gold remains at near four-month lows as Federal Reserve signals two more interest rate hikes by the year-end
In the first quarter of this year household spending contributed the most to what little economic growth there was.
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
WHO is set to decide on the safety of the manufactured sugar used in popular diet drinks
As a ratio of SA’s annual GDP, foreign assets increased from 125.4% at the end of September to 131.6% at the end of December.
Jan Nelson has simple advice for investors seeking exposure to the JSE’s only pure copper play: if youre looking for significant short-term gains you’re in the wrong space
Gay right activists hail ruling but say there is still no clear legislation
The former batsman was considerably less grumpy before the start of the second day of the second Ashes Test
Fifth instalment of franchise shows Indy is more a man of his time than a man for all seasons
Kathmandu — Same-sex couples in Nepal said on Friday they were preparing to register their marriages after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order clearing the way for gay marriage for the first time in the largely conservative country.
The Supreme Court has been considering a petition on the issue filed by gay right activists and on Wednesday it issued an interim order allowing for same-sex couples to register their marriages pending a final verdict.
“This is a very big and historic decision,” said Pinky Gurung, chair of the Blue Diamond Society gay rights organisation.
Gurung said about 200 same-sex couples were expected “to come out openly and register their marriages”.
Majority-Hindu Nepal has become increasingly progressive since a decade-long Maoist rebellion ended in 2006. Two years later, political parties voted to abolish the 239-year-old Hindu monarchy, a key demand of the Maoists.
In Asia, Taiwan is the only place that recognises gay marriage, though pressure is building for reform in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.
In 2007, Nepal’s Supreme Court ordered the government to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and put in place measures to guarantee equal rights.
Since then, some same-sex couples have held unofficial weddings and gay pride parades have been held in the capital, Kathmandu.
But activists say there is still no clear legislation and people can face abuse from their families and communities and discrimination in education, government offices and hospitals.
Maya Gurung, another member of the LGBTQ+ community, said that being able to officially register a marriage would help overcome a range of difficulties.
“We will now approach the authorities to formally register our marriage,” Gurung said, referring to her partner of nearly a decade, Surendra Pandey. “It may take some time for this, though.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nepal court paves way for same-sex marriage
Gay right activists hail ruling but say there is still no clear legislation
Kathmandu — Same-sex couples in Nepal said on Friday they were preparing to register their marriages after the Supreme Court issued a temporary order clearing the way for gay marriage for the first time in the largely conservative country.
The Supreme Court has been considering a petition on the issue filed by gay right activists and on Wednesday it issued an interim order allowing for same-sex couples to register their marriages pending a final verdict.
“This is a very big and historic decision,” said Pinky Gurung, chair of the Blue Diamond Society gay rights organisation.
Gurung said about 200 same-sex couples were expected “to come out openly and register their marriages”.
Majority-Hindu Nepal has become increasingly progressive since a decade-long Maoist rebellion ended in 2006. Two years later, political parties voted to abolish the 239-year-old Hindu monarchy, a key demand of the Maoists.
In Asia, Taiwan is the only place that recognises gay marriage, though pressure is building for reform in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.
In 2007, Nepal’s Supreme Court ordered the government to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people and put in place measures to guarantee equal rights.
Since then, some same-sex couples have held unofficial weddings and gay pride parades have been held in the capital, Kathmandu.
But activists say there is still no clear legislation and people can face abuse from their families and communities and discrimination in education, government offices and hospitals.
Maya Gurung, another member of the LGBTQ+ community, said that being able to officially register a marriage would help overcome a range of difficulties.
“We will now approach the authorities to formally register our marriage,” Gurung said, referring to her partner of nearly a decade, Surendra Pandey. “It may take some time for this, though.”
Reuters
LGBT Christians in Hungary bank on pope’s visit to blunt antigay campaigns
Outlook seems positive for South Korean LGBTQ couples
BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Anti-LGBTQ backlash hits corporate America
Italian LGBT+ workers face discrimination
Seoul blocks LGBTQ+ festival by allowing Christian concert
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.