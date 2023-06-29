Australian ex-premier complicit in China-linked scandal

Rising interest rates and an emboldened greenback cast a shadow over non-yielding bullion, pushing prices down
In giving handouts to the unemployed, the government seems almost to give up on creating more openings
Ambassador warns of secondary sanctions by the West as punishment for SA’s nonaligned stance on the conflict
DA to complain to public protector about roles of deputy president and ANC chief Fikile Mbalula in ‘State Capture 2.0’
Actuarial society says high annuity rates present opportunity for pensioners to lock in annual income requirements
Survey shows load-shedding and high food and fuel prices a huge worry
The sector is responsible for more than 300,000 jobs
The Italian prime minister’s reluctance to approve ESM revision hampers a crucial financial safety net for the Eurozone
The flyhalf’s 11th-hour return before the Rugby World Cup may add to the angst, as captain Siya Kolisi is already on that late train
Some crowd workers are using AI for 'human' tasks. That could make AI systems more biased
Sydney — The former premier of Australia’s most populous state engaged in corrupt conduct involving another legislator with whom she was in a secret romantic relationship, a years-long corruption inquiry that examined business dealings with China said on Thursday.
The New South Wales Independent Commission into Corruption (ICAC) said in a report that Gladys Berejiklian had failed to notify the commission of her concerns that Daryl Maguire, a member of the state assembly with whom she was in a relationship during her term of office, may have engaged in corrupt conduct, and this undermined the ministerial code.
As the premier of New South Wales in 2020, Berejiklian, once a star of the Liberal Party and widely respected for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, told the corruption inquiry she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with Maguire, who was under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.
A year later she resigned when the watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that “constituted or involved a breach of public trust”.
Berejiklian said the report was being examined by her lawyers. “At all times I have worked my hardest in the public interest,” she said in a statement.
The inquiry said Maguire sought to use his government office to “create a network between China and Australia and to make a commission in multiple ways”.
The Australian arm of China’s largest property developer became his client after an introduction by the founder of the Australian Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China (ACPPRC) at one of its meetings. Australia declared the council a Chinese-government linked entity in February.
Maguire told the inquiry he had received envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently acquire visas.
The commission found Maguire engaged in “serious corrupt conduct” between 2012 and 2018 for the migration scheme and other misconduct.
It said he misused his role as chair of the New South Wales parliament’s Asia Pacific Friendship Group to advance the commercial interests of a Chinese business association in South Pacific nations.
He was also found to have monetised his position as a legislator to benefit a company, G8way, which sought to sell access to “high levels of government” in Australia. G8way’s “man in Beijing” was a former vice consul in Sydney, it said.
Maguire also misused his office by receiving a fee to introduce the party secretary of China’s Liaoning province to then New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell at parliament in 2012, it said.
Maguire already faces a criminal charge for his role in the visa scheme, for which he has not entered a plea in court.
His lawyer said he was still reading the report, which is more than 600 pages long. He previously said the commission was “not authorised” to make findings that a criminal offence had been committed.
The commission said it would seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether further prosecutions should be commenced into Maguire.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australian ex-premier complicit in China-linked scandal
Gladys Berejiklian was found in breach of public trust due to undisclosed romantic ties with corruption-accused legislator Daryl Maguire
Sydney — The former premier of Australia’s most populous state engaged in corrupt conduct involving another legislator with whom she was in a secret romantic relationship, a years-long corruption inquiry that examined business dealings with China said on Thursday.
The New South Wales Independent Commission into Corruption (ICAC) said in a report that Gladys Berejiklian had failed to notify the commission of her concerns that Daryl Maguire, a member of the state assembly with whom she was in a relationship during her term of office, may have engaged in corrupt conduct, and this undermined the ministerial code.
As the premier of New South Wales in 2020, Berejiklian, once a star of the Liberal Party and widely respected for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic, told the corruption inquiry she had been in a secret “close personal relationship” with Maguire, who was under investigation for monetising his position through business dealings with China.
A year later she resigned when the watchdog said it was investigating whether she was involved in conduct that “constituted or involved a breach of public trust”.
Berejiklian said the report was being examined by her lawyers. “At all times I have worked my hardest in the public interest,” she said in a statement.
The inquiry said Maguire sought to use his government office to “create a network between China and Australia and to make a commission in multiple ways”.
The Australian arm of China’s largest property developer became his client after an introduction by the founder of the Australian Council for the Promotion of the Peaceful Reunification of China (ACPPRC) at one of its meetings. Australia declared the council a Chinese-government linked entity in February.
Maguire told the inquiry he had received envelopes containing thousands of dollars in cash at his parliament office as part of a scheme for Chinese nationals to fraudulently acquire visas.
The commission found Maguire engaged in “serious corrupt conduct” between 2012 and 2018 for the migration scheme and other misconduct.
It said he misused his role as chair of the New South Wales parliament’s Asia Pacific Friendship Group to advance the commercial interests of a Chinese business association in South Pacific nations.
He was also found to have monetised his position as a legislator to benefit a company, G8way, which sought to sell access to “high levels of government” in Australia. G8way’s “man in Beijing” was a former vice consul in Sydney, it said.
Maguire also misused his office by receiving a fee to introduce the party secretary of China’s Liaoning province to then New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell at parliament in 2012, it said.
Maguire already faces a criminal charge for his role in the visa scheme, for which he has not entered a plea in court.
His lawyer said he was still reading the report, which is more than 600 pages long. He previously said the commission was “not authorised” to make findings that a criminal offence had been committed.
The commission said it would seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether further prosecutions should be commenced into Maguire.
Reuters
New South Wales premier quits
Australia states reject New South Wales call for vaccine priority
Australian state premier tells inquiry of relationship with politician probed over China scheme
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Run-off looms in Guatemala, as one in four votes spoiled
US pledges $1.3bn to fix Ukraine energy grid
Neo-Nazi groups on the rise in post-Bolsonaro Brazil
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.