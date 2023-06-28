South Korea prepares for admin nightmare as law makes citizens younger

Resilient US consumer sentiment and business spending numbers have bolstered expectations of a US rate hike in July
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Footage captured on Tuesday night near Westridge Stadium in Durban showed taxis floating in a river of water
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Turning mine waste into a wellspring of minerals for the green transition could fuel green tech and resolve environmental challenges
Reserve Bank governor says inflation is proving more persistent than expected, though the the rate is coming down
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Wagner leader says his troops’ easy progress during the aborted mutiny proves they have widespread support
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
If you feel cheated by a dealer, motor ombudsman has a formula to calculate correct costs
Seoul — South Koreans became a year or two younger on Wednesday as new laws that require using only the international method of counting age took effect, replacing the country’s traditional method.
Under the age system most commonly used in South Koreans’ everyday life, people are deemed to be a year old at birth and a year is added every January 1.
Since the early 1960s, the country has used the international norm of calculating from zero at birth and adding a year on every birthday for medical and legal documents. But many South Koreans continued to use the traditional method for everything else.
In December, South Korea passed laws to scrap the traditional method and fully adopt the international standard.
“We expect legal disputes, complaints and social confusion that have been caused over how to calculate ages will be greatly reduced,” minister of government legislation Lee Wan-kyu told a briefing on Monday.
According to a government survey conducted in September 2022, 86% of South Koreans said they would use the international age in their everyday life when the new laws took effect.
“I was about to turn 30 next year (under the traditional Korean age system) but now I have some more time earned and I love it,” Choi Hyun-ji, a 27-year-old office worker in Seoul, said.
“It’s just great to feel like getting younger,” Choi added.
Another age system exists in South Korea for conscription, school entrance and calculating the legal age to drink alcohol and smoke: a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on January 1. Officials said that method would remain for the time being.
Reuters
