Cost of private schools in South Korea pushes birth rate down

Gold rises after weekend’s short-lived rebellion in Russia
The company has failed to deliver sustainable sales growth despite powerful brands and strong emerging market positions
The client liaison officer was originally given a suspended dismissal for 10 years for gross dishonesty on condition she did not reoffend
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
This is a blow to the Canary Wharf financial district, where a 45-floor skyscraper has been HSBC’s home for more than 20 years
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
Questions abound after Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces returned to base after Saturday’s mutiny, which was called off a day later
The competition has swung even more in the direction of being a development one
The deal will give the British luxury carmaker access to industry-leading electric vehicle technology
Seoul — South Korea’s government is due to unveil plans on Monday aimed at curbing the country’s burgeoning spending on private education, which has been blamed for being a major factor behind the country’s declining fertility rate.
The move comes as earlier in June, President Yoon Suk-yeol criticised college entrance tests that incorporate questions not in the curriculum at public schools, including some that have been dubbed “killer questions” due to their complexity.
South Koreans spent a record 26-trillion won ($19.97bn) on private education in 2022 year, despite a declining student population, a joint report by the education ministry and the government statistics bureau showed.
Nearly eight in 10 students take part in private education such as cram schools, known as “hagwons”, according to the report.
This heavy reliance on private education has helped result in South Korea having the world’s highest cost of raising a child, according to a report in 2022, and the world’s lowest birth rate.
Shares of education-linked companies in South Korea fell early Monday on caution ahead of the government's announcement.
Woongjin Thinkbig fell more than 2% to near five-month lows, while Multicampus and MegaStudyEdu lost about 1% each.
The education ministry is expected on Monday to define and give examples of “killer questions” and order them to be removed from this year's tests, which are scheduled for November.
Public schools do not normally cover such questions, opening the door for “hagwons” to promote their ability to teach students the skills to solve them.
Proponents of such questions say they help colleges select candidates in a competitive environment, but Yoon cited the issue of fairness, noting not every family could afford to pay for expensive extracurricular classes.
Shin So-young, an activist at civic group, The World Without Worry About Private Education, said the changes planned by authorities may not be enough to contain the high competition in the education system.
“The government needs to come up with a broader plan that addresses the question of how to alleviate this excessive competition to get into a few of the best universities,” said Shin.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cost of private schools in South Korea pushes birth rate down
A reliance on private education means South Korea has the world’s highest cost of raising a child, according to a report in 2022
Seoul — South Korea’s government is due to unveil plans on Monday aimed at curbing the country’s burgeoning spending on private education, which has been blamed for being a major factor behind the country’s declining fertility rate.
The move comes as earlier in June, President Yoon Suk-yeol criticised college entrance tests that incorporate questions not in the curriculum at public schools, including some that have been dubbed “killer questions” due to their complexity.
South Koreans spent a record 26-trillion won ($19.97bn) on private education in 2022 year, despite a declining student population, a joint report by the education ministry and the government statistics bureau showed.
Nearly eight in 10 students take part in private education such as cram schools, known as “hagwons”, according to the report.
This heavy reliance on private education has helped result in South Korea having the world’s highest cost of raising a child, according to a report in 2022, and the world’s lowest birth rate.
Shares of education-linked companies in South Korea fell early Monday on caution ahead of the government's announcement.
Woongjin Thinkbig fell more than 2% to near five-month lows, while Multicampus and MegaStudyEdu lost about 1% each.
The education ministry is expected on Monday to define and give examples of “killer questions” and order them to be removed from this year's tests, which are scheduled for November.
Public schools do not normally cover such questions, opening the door for “hagwons” to promote their ability to teach students the skills to solve them.
Proponents of such questions say they help colleges select candidates in a competitive environment, but Yoon cited the issue of fairness, noting not every family could afford to pay for expensive extracurricular classes.
Shin So-young, an activist at civic group, The World Without Worry About Private Education, said the changes planned by authorities may not be enough to contain the high competition in the education system.
“The government needs to come up with a broader plan that addresses the question of how to alleviate this excessive competition to get into a few of the best universities,” said Shin.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
High cost of raising children in China sees size of population fall
Warning that the worst is yet to come for food inflation in Asia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.