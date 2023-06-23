World / Asia

Marine heatwaves in 2023 cause plankton bloom and mass fish deaths

Thousands of dead fish are washing up on Texas beaches and experts are warning of algal blooms along the British coast

23 June 2023 - 13:35 Napat Wesshasartar
Scientists test their equipment for an expedition as nets are lowered into the ocean to collect plankton. Picture: SUPPLIED

Bangkok, Thailand — Climate change might have stimulated a plankton bloom that caused thousands of dead fish to wash up along a 3km-4km stretch of beach in Thailand’s southern Chumphon province, an expert said.

Thon Thamrongnawasawat, deputy dean of the faculty of fisheries at Kasetsart University, attributed the fish deaths on Thursday to the bloom — a natural occurrence that lowers oxygen levels in the water and causes fish to suffocate.

“Various natural phenomena, such as coral bleaching or plankton bloom, have naturally occurred for thousands to tens of thousands of years. However, when global warming occurs, it intensifies and increases the frequency of existing phenomena,” he said.

According to local authorities, plankton bloom happens once or twice a year and typically last two to three days. Officials have collected seawater for further assessment and analysis.

Worldwide, marine heatwaves have become a growing concern this year, with thousands of dead fish washing up on beaches in Texas and experts warning of algal blooms along the British coast as a result of rising sea temperatures.

Global sea surface temperatures for April and May were the highest on record for those months, according to the British Met Office.

“Whether it’s Australia and places like the Great Barrier Reef or even places around England, which are experiencing quite bad marine heatwaves at the moment, it's really going to be detrimental to those local ecosystems,” said Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, a climate scientist with the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Reuters

Wealthy nations finalise $100bn climate aid at Paris summit

The pledge falls short of poor nations’ needs but has become symbolic of wealthy countries’ failure to deliver promised climate funds
World
3 hours ago

Countries back contested EU nature law but want more biodiversity funding

EU legislators and some governments oppose the bill
World
2 days ago

Scientists defend EU nature restoration bill

Claims that the proposal will hurt farmers and food security ‘lack scientific evidence’
World
1 week ago

Nestle to give cash to coffee farmers who grow beans sustainably

The move is part of its plan to halve greenhouse gas emissions in its coffee business by 2030
Companies
2 weeks ago
