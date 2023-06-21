World / Asia

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: China’s central bank cuts benchmark rate

Business Day TV speaks to RMB forex trader Jan Sluis-Cremer

21 June 2023 - 20:20
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ JASON LEE
Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ JASON LEE

The People’s Bank of China has cut interest rates and lowered its one-year prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.55% to boost economic growth. Business Day TV discussed this move in detail with RMB forex trader Jan Sluis-Cremer.

Singapore tops list of most expensive cities

Asia remains most costly region for luxury living for fourth straight year
Life
16 hours ago

Markets in Europe and Asia slip after China’s disappointing rate cuts

The rate decreases are the latest in a string of moves by Beijing to shore up a slowing recovery
Markets
1 day ago

Asian stocks fall as China’s rate cut disappoints

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.69% and China’s benchmark CSI 0.03%
Markets
1 day ago
