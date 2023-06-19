World / Asia

Satellite launch fiasco in May was North Korea’s ‘gravest failure’

However, North Korea has vowed it will continue to develop its nuclear capability

19 June 2023 - 11:12 Hyunsu Yim
A handout picture shows a part of what is believed to be a space launch vehicle that North Korea said crashed into the sea off the west coast of the divided peninsula, and which the South Korean military had salvaged, at an unidentified location in South Korea on June 15 2023. Picture: The Defense Ministry via REUTERS
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea has said its botched military satellite launch in May was the “gravest failure”, at the ruling party’s latest key meeting, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The enlarged plenary meeting was held between Friday and Sunday, ordering workers and researchers to analyse the failed military satellite launch and prepare for another in the near future.

Those in charge of the satellite launch were “heavily criticised,” the report said.

It marked the eighth enlarged plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the country’s ruling party.

The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea “after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine”, Pyongyang said after the launch failure in an unusually candid admission of a technical problem.

North Korea also vowed it will continue to develop its nuclear capability and strengthen solidarity with other countries that oppose what it called the “US strategy for world supremacy”.

The meeting also discussed ensuring self-sufficiency in food supply by increasing the country’s agricultural output and meeting the annual grain production target.

Earlier in 2023, South Korea’s unification ministry said the food situation in the North “seemed to have deteriorated”.

The isolated country is under strict international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes and its economy has been further strained by strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at stopping Covid-19 outbreaks.

Separately, the KCNA report said Kim Yong-chol, who previously served as director of the United Front Department and is a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un, was named as an alternate member of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee.

Kim was sidelined after a summit with the US in 2019 failed to reach a deal, a South Korean legislator said at that time. He steered negotiations for the summit working with his then-US counterpart and former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Reuters

