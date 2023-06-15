World / Asia

Australian war hero will not apologise for war crimes

Court dismisses Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers

15 June 2023 - 08:13 Byron Kaye
Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Picture: SAM MOOY/GETTY IMAGES
Ben Roberts-Smith arrives at the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney in Sydney, Australia. Picture: SAM MOOY/GETTY IMAGES

Sydney — Australia’s most decorated war veteran, found by a civil court to have played a part in the murder of four Afghans while serving in Afghanistan, said he was devastated by what he called an “incorrect” judgment and he would not apologise for his actions.

In his first public comments since the court ruling, Ben Roberts-Smith, holder of the Victoria Cross and other top military honours, said he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, where he served in the Special Air Service on six tours from 2006 to 2012.

An Australian federal court judge on June 1 dismissed Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers for articles accusing him of violating the rules of engagement and killing unarmed Afghans. In his ruling the judge said the newspapers had proven substantial truth in their reporting.

“I’m devastated with the result, it’s a terrible outcome and it’s the incorrect outcome,” Roberts-Smith told television network Nine Entertainment at Perth Airport baggage claim late on Wednesday.

“We haven’t done anything wrong so we won’t be making any apologies,” he added.

Asked if he remained proud of his actions in Afghanistan, Roberts-Smith replied “of course I am.”

The civil court defamation finding required a lower threshold of proof than a criminal court would. Roberts-Smith, 44, whose portrait hangs in the Australian War Memorial, has not been charged with any crimes.

Still, the judgment was embraced by the defendants and representatives of the media and defence industries as a win for public interest journalism and transparency in relation to Australia’s military conduct abroad.

Roberts-Smith was not in court for the judgment, which followed 110 days of hearings spread over a year, and was photographed by media in Bali, Indonesia, at the time. He was more recently photographed in New Zealand, where he caught a flight to Australia.

“We will look at it [the judgment] and consider whether or not we need to file an appeal,” Roberts-Smith said in the brief airport interview. “We’ll just have to work through it and I’ll take the advice as it comes.”

Reuters

 

Decorated Australian war vet ‘responsible for the murder’ of three Afghans, judge says

Ben Roberts-Smith’s defamation case against three newspapers which had accused him of the killings thrown out
World
1 week ago

Unicef wants clarity on report of NGO ban from Afghan education

The Taliban has closed most high schools to girls, stopped female students going to university and many Afghan women from working for aid groups
World
6 days ago

Dozens of Afghan schoolgirls hospitalised in poisoning attack

The attack at a girls’ school in northern Afghanistan raises concerns about education access for girls in the war-torn country amid growing ...
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russian threat of retaliation over pipeline blasts
World / Europe
2.
Fed holds rates steady but sees two small hikes ...
World / Americas
3.
Italy divided over tributes to Berlusconi
World / Europe
4.
Putin considers exiting grain deal over West’s ...
World / Europe
5.
Chechen special forces ink contract with Russia ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

MICHAEL BLEBY: Australia finds itself on trial as the fog of war clears

Opinion

Fewer than half of Australians back indigenous panel

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.