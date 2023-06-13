Both benchmarks fell about $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts noted rising global supplies and concern about demand growth
Manila — At least 14,000 people evacuated from around a volcano spewing lava and noxious gases in the central Philippines may remain displaced from their homes for months, authorities warn.
Incandescent lava was seen flowing slowly from the mouth of the 2,462m Mayon volcano, which was placed on a high alert level last week after seismic tremors and hundreds of rockfall events.
“Based on our previous experiences, this volcanic activity may persist for a few months,” Teresito Bacolcol, chief of the state volcanology and seismology agency, said, adding that residents usually living within a 6km radius of the volcano would have to stay in evacuation centres.
About 14,000 people have been evacuated and are sheltering in schools and community centres. Larry Llenaresas, a community leader in Albay province, said there was a need for more food and drinking water for the displaced.
Authorities said people living further away from the volcano should also be ready for possible evacuation, with the police placing checkpoints to prevent residents from returning.
Mayon is a tourist attraction because of its near near-perfect conical shape. Dorothy Colle, a provincial tourism official, said that while the no-go zone was being enforced, people were still flocking to observation stations to see the lava flows, which appear particularly bright at night.
Mayon is among the most active of the Philippines’ 24 volcanoes, having erupted more than 50 times in the past four centuries. Its most destructive eruption came in February 1841 when lava flows buried a town and killed 1,200 people.
The Philippines is in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common.
Philippines volcano spews lava and gases
