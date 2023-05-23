Nepali sherpa scales Everest for 28th time

Talks between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have yet to result in a deal as deadline looms
More load-shedding will be catastrophic
The municipality has taken over the drinking water project meant to have been completed in March 2022
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
A passenger accused Cathay flight attendants of discriminating against non-English speakers on a flight from Chengdu to Hong Kong
The five-part ‘ailment and cure’ pairings are inextricably intertwined, each driving or hindering the other
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
Medicines being shipped abroad from June 1 must be certified by government laboratories
The way the sport is changing, cricket players face the real risk of burnout
Agya’s replacement offers more features and an attractive Kinto One financing option
Kathmandu — A Nepali sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, an official said, completing his second ascent in just a week.
Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, reached the 8,849m summit by the traditional southeast ridge route, said Nepali tourism official Bigyan Koirala, after his 27th climb last week.
Pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, the route remains the most popular path to the world’s tallest peak.
“Kami Rita is on his way down from the summit,” said Thaneswar Guragai, the GM of his employer, the Seven Summit Treks company. “He climbed with other clients but we are waiting for details.”
Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994, and has done so almost every year since, except for three years when authorities closed the mountain for various reasons.
“He developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling the mountains for over two decades,” the company said last week.
Another sherpa climber scaled Everest for the 27th time this week, the most summits after Kami Rita. British climber Kenton Cool last week climbed Everest for the 17th time, the most by a foreigner.
However, the dangers the mountain presents for many climbers were reflected in two more deaths on Everest over the weekend that took the toll to 11 since April.
One was a Nepali sherpa, working to clean the mountain, who died on Monday, the Nepali army said. Equipment and other items left by climbing expeditions can litter the mountain for decades.
An Australian engineer died during the descent from the summit on Friday in the death zone above 7,925m, which is infamous for the thin air that can cause sudden high-altitude sickness. Jason Bernard Kennison, 40, probably died due to weakness at the Balcony area between the summit and the final camp, said Ang Tshering Sherpa, of the Asian Trekking Company.
“He was being carried down by sherpa climbers but collapsed after reaching the Balcony area,” he said, but gave no details.
Strong winds frustrated efforts to carry more oxygen canisters for Kennison from the final camp, hiking officials said. The tally of 11 includes three Sherpas who died in April in a serac fall on the lower reaches of the mountain, while others died of illness, weakness and various causes, they said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Nepali sherpa scales Everest for 28th time
Climber has summited world’s tallest peak almost every year since 1994
Kathmandu — A Nepali sherpa reached the summit of Mount Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday, an official said, completing his second ascent in just a week.
Kami Rita Sherpa, 53, reached the 8,849m summit by the traditional southeast ridge route, said Nepali tourism official Bigyan Koirala, after his 27th climb last week.
Pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953, the route remains the most popular path to the world’s tallest peak.
“Kami Rita is on his way down from the summit,” said Thaneswar Guragai, the GM of his employer, the Seven Summit Treks company. “He climbed with other clients but we are waiting for details.”
Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994, and has done so almost every year since, except for three years when authorities closed the mountain for various reasons.
“He developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling the mountains for over two decades,” the company said last week.
Another sherpa climber scaled Everest for the 27th time this week, the most summits after Kami Rita. British climber Kenton Cool last week climbed Everest for the 17th time, the most by a foreigner.
However, the dangers the mountain presents for many climbers were reflected in two more deaths on Everest over the weekend that took the toll to 11 since April.
One was a Nepali sherpa, working to clean the mountain, who died on Monday, the Nepali army said. Equipment and other items left by climbing expeditions can litter the mountain for decades.
An Australian engineer died during the descent from the summit on Friday in the death zone above 7,925m, which is infamous for the thin air that can cause sudden high-altitude sickness. Jason Bernard Kennison, 40, probably died due to weakness at the Balcony area between the summit and the final camp, said Ang Tshering Sherpa, of the Asian Trekking Company.
“He was being carried down by sherpa climbers but collapsed after reaching the Balcony area,” he said, but gave no details.
Strong winds frustrated efforts to carry more oxygen canisters for Kennison from the final camp, hiking officials said. The tally of 11 includes three Sherpas who died in April in a serac fall on the lower reaches of the mountain, while others died of illness, weakness and various causes, they said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
‘Death zone’ queues feared on Everest as permits granted reach record
Record-setting Everest climber stranded in Nepal due to Covid-19
China to set up ‘quarantine rope’ on Mount Everest
Just how high is Mount Everest?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.