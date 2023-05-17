Indonesian minister Johnny G Plate arrested for corruption

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Australia’s LNG industry asserts its role in the clean energy transition despite continued investments in fossil fuels and challenges in achieving timely execution of low-carbon initiatives
Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is facing allegations of scamming people into investing in an illegal investment/funeral scheme
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Financial giant’s investment arm sold almost 12-million shares after Hindenburg Research accused the India-based conglomerate of fraud
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Exports of the country’s largest revenue earner grind to a halt, with banks and processing facilities shut
Newcastle and Manchester United are anxiously looking over their shoulders as they bid for a top-four place.
Agya’s replacement offers more space and features, along with some sporty styling
Jakarta — Indonesian authorities arrested a senior cabinet minister on corruption charges on Wednesday, in a case they said caused more than $500m in state losses.
Johnny G Plate is the fifth minister in President Joko Widodo’s administration to be charged with corruption. Most recently, his social affairs and fisheries ministers were jailed in 2021 for graft.
The attorney-general’s office (AGO) said Johnny was arrested for his involvement in the procurement of equipment needed to build thousands of communications towers, which his ministry said in 2020 would bring the internet to thousands of villages.
Johnny was arrested “as a user of the budget and as a minister”, said AGO official Kuntadi, without detailing the minister’s specific role.
Another official, Ketut Sumedana, said the minister allegedly violated Indonesia’s corruption law, which carries a maximum life sentence.
In response to the arrest, the communications ministry said in a statement it will abide by the legal process and that its public services will not be hampered by the case.
Meanwhile, the office of President Jokowi, as he is known locally, said the arrest was unexpected.
“On many occasions, the president has reminded officials to work carefully,” said Jaleswari Pramodhawardhani, an official with the presidential office.
A lawyer for the minister could not be immediately reached for comment.
The alleged corruption cost about 8-trillion rupiah ($544m) in state losses, the AGO said.
According to global graft watchdog Transparency International, Indonesia dropped four points on its corruption perception index last year to 110 out of 180 countries.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Indonesian minister Johnny G Plate arrested for corruption
The cabinet member is the fifth official in President Joko Widodo’s administration to be charged with corruption
Jakarta — Indonesian authorities arrested a senior cabinet minister on corruption charges on Wednesday, in a case they said caused more than $500m in state losses.
Johnny G Plate is the fifth minister in President Joko Widodo’s administration to be charged with corruption. Most recently, his social affairs and fisheries ministers were jailed in 2021 for graft.
The attorney-general’s office (AGO) said Johnny was arrested for his involvement in the procurement of equipment needed to build thousands of communications towers, which his ministry said in 2020 would bring the internet to thousands of villages.
Johnny was arrested “as a user of the budget and as a minister”, said AGO official Kuntadi, without detailing the minister’s specific role.
Another official, Ketut Sumedana, said the minister allegedly violated Indonesia’s corruption law, which carries a maximum life sentence.
In response to the arrest, the communications ministry said in a statement it will abide by the legal process and that its public services will not be hampered by the case.
Meanwhile, the office of President Jokowi, as he is known locally, said the arrest was unexpected.
“On many occasions, the president has reminded officials to work carefully,” said Jaleswari Pramodhawardhani, an official with the presidential office.
A lawyer for the minister could not be immediately reached for comment.
The alleged corruption cost about 8-trillion rupiah ($544m) in state losses, the AGO said.
According to global graft watchdog Transparency International, Indonesia dropped four points on its corruption perception index last year to 110 out of 180 countries.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Indonesia’s new ban on sex outside marriage worries tourism bodies
Deadly Indonesian soccer crush sparked by police tear gas
Has SA run out of time on the doomsday clock?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.