World / Asia

China purges over 100,000 fake news accounts in online clean-up

The Cyberspace Administration of China has wiped 107,000 accounts of counterfeit news units and news anchors and 835,000 pieces of fake news information since early April

17 May 2023 - 10:05 Bernard Orr and Eduardo Baptista
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

China has intensified efforts to clean up the internet from false news and rumours, closing more than 100,000 online accounts over the past month that misrepresented news anchors and media agencies, its cyberspace regulator said.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a special campaign to clean up online information, focusing on social media accounts that disseminate “fake news” and impersonate state-controlled media.

The regulator said it had wiped 107,000 accounts of counterfeit news units and news anchors and 835,000 pieces of fake news information since April 6.

The cleanup comes as China and countries across the globe grapple with an onslaught of fake news coverage online, with many implementing laws to punish culprits.

News dissemination on Chinese social media, however, is already heavily controlled, with platforms such as the Twitter-like Weibo favouring topic hashtags produced by state media, while censoring hashtags on issues or incidents considered sensitive by Beijing, even if they go viral.

The CAC said its review found accounts that had disguised themselves as authoritative news media by falsifying news studio scenes and imitating professional news presenters, using artificial intelligence (AI) to create anchors to mislead the public.

Fake news covered hot topics such as social incidents and international current affairs, according to a statement the CAC posted on Monday on its website.

“[The CAC] will guide online platforms ... to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the majority of internet users to obtain authoritative and real news,” the regulator said, adding it encouraged users to provide leads on counterfeit news and anchors.

China’s government has regularly ordered sweeping measures to scrub the internet of material and language it deemed inappropriate, offensive and a threat to the public and businesses.

Recently, the CAC vowed to crack down on malicious online comments that damage the reputation of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Nascent generative AI technology like ChatGPT has introduced another layer of caution. China recently arrested a man in Gansu province for allegedly using ChatGPT to generate a fake story about a train crash.

Reuters

Firms rely more and more on online sleuths to stop cyber disasters

Cybersecurity start-ups wade through online junk on behalf of entities wishing to protect themselves from internet lies and social media manipulation
News
3 weeks ago

Generative AI leaves deepfake detection spinning in its wake

The digital tools to reliably identify faked images are struggling to keep up with the pace of content generation
Life
6 days ago

The evaporating frontier between fact and fiction

AI fakery is growing increasingly convincing, with ominous consequences
News & Fox
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Female Indian gamers battle through a maze of ...
World / Asia
2.
Musk papers subpoenaed in Epstein lawsuit
World / Americas
3.
OpenAI chief Sam Altman calls for rules to guard ...
World / Americas
4.
Malaysia may decriminalise possession of small ...
World / Asia
5.
Turkey’s opposition alliance disputes Erdogan’s ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.