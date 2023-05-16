Chinese general calls for unconventional war capabilities

Weaker dollar supports crude oil and equities
Beijing — Drawing lessons from the Ukraine crisis, a Chinese general has urged greater integration of novel capabilities, including artificial intelligence (AI), with conventional warfare tactics ahead of any confrontation with the West.
A new genre of hybrid warfare had emerged from the Ukraine conflict, with the intertwining of “political warfare, financial warfare, technological warfare, cyber warfare, and cognitive warfare”, Gen Wang Haijiang, commander of the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Western Theatre Command, wrote in a front-page article in an official newspaper on Monday.
In the name of national security and to fend off perceived threats from the West, Chinese efforts to prepare the country for security challenges have not relaxed despite a slowing economy and Covid-19. Defence spending is set to rise for the eighth straight year in 2023.
The scale and sweep of Chinese military preparations are closely watched not just by the West, but also by China’s neighbours and democratically governed Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
“At present and in the future, local conflicts and turmoil are frequent, global problems are intensifying, and the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change,” Wang wrote in Study Times.
“Various ‘black swan’ and ‘grey rhinoceros’ events may occur at any time, especially with the containing, encircling, decoupling, suppressing and military threats of some Western nations,” he wrote.
Despite the hundreds of billions of dollars poured into defence spending, China’s armed forces do not have recent experience in a hot war, with its last, brief military conflict in 1979 with Vietnam.
The ability to win was needed to maintain national security, Wang wrote.
The PLA’s combat-readiness in a hypothetical war has become a focus in recent months as China flexes its military muscle over Taiwan, putting itself in potential conflict with the US. Washington has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether it would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
China would seek new military advantages by building up capabilities in areas such as AI, information networks and aviation and space, Wang said.
In a separate rare critique in January reflecting on lessons learnt from the Ukraine war, the PLA Daily noted Russia’s military flaws, including the need to improve its “situation awareness” in the battlefield.
