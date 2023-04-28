Free to move about, China May Day tourists will stoke petrol, jet fuel use

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Special situations provide opportunities for those thinking outside traditional investment parameters
Development held back for a decade, from which road transporters of coal and rock benefited
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Strong tenant demand helped to deliver 4.8% like-for-like growth over 12 months in passing rent
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Overcrowding and inexperienced climbers were cited as main factors for nine deaths on the peak in 2019
Their decision to 'cater for' the colour-blind takes the soul out of the game
The 1977 Lamborghini supercar, bought by the singer while he was on tour in Australia is a rare Periscopio version
Singapore — Freed from the most onerous of their Covid-19 restrictions, China’s tourists are set to boost the country’s petrol and jet fuel consumption in May as travellers for the May Day holiday take to the skies and hit the road.
The surge in transport fuel demand could be good for Asian oil refiners as Chinese processors keep more supplies at home in April and May instead of exporting, which may ease downward pressure on refinery profit margins in Asia that have fallen by more than half in 2023.
The rising fuel consumption would also confirm expectations for an oil demand rebound in the world’s biggest oil importer, which would support global crude prices.
The five-day holiday starting on April 29 is expected to drive jet fuel consumption to 790,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, or 15% higher than April, said Lin Yitian, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie in Singapore.
Petrol demand in May could rise to 3.94-million bpd, or 3% higher than in April. Full-year motor fuel consumption is forecast to surpass the pre-pandemic 2019 level by 6% in 2023 to more than 3.85-million bpd, she said.
“Travel booking data suggests that both jet and gasoline will continue to be supported from pent-up travel demand (especially during the Labour Day holiday) and service fever through April-May. Jet will also be supported by a gradual recovery in international flights,” Lin said.
With domestic Covid-19 restrictions no longer in place, China’s cooped-up tourists have filled aircraft seats. Overseas flight demand is also climbing as PCR test requirements for international travel are set to be lifted on April 29.
Based on the latest air ticket information from travel data firm ForwardKeys, domestic Chinese travel bookings on April 28, the eve of the holiday, are up 233% from the same time in 2019, while international departures are at 79% of the 2019 level.
There is more room for jet consumption to increase in 2023, with Goldman Sachs analyst Nikhil Bhandari saying jet fuel “demand is yet to normalise with international air route turnover only beginning to pick back up”.
That leaves diesel as the odd man out in terms of Chinese fuel demand since its fortunes are tied to the construction sector that is beset by debt-laden property companies and the manufacturing sector that is suffering through slumping exports.
China’s diesel consumption in the first quarter was 3.6-million bpd, 5% lower than a year earlier, said Sun Jianan, an analyst at Energy Aspects, which expects full-year demand to be about 4-million bpd, steady with 2022.
Consultant FGE forecast only marginal annual growth in China’s 2023 diesel demand to 3.8-million bpd.
“Diesel demand this year is caught between push and pull factors,” said Mia Geng, head of the China Oil Service at FGE. “Housing slowdown and export concerns are acting against (a rise in) post-Covid logistics, economic improvement and solid infrastructure spending.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Free to move about, China May Day tourists will stoke petrol, jet fuel use
Demand may ease downward pressure on refinery profit margins in Asia that have fallen by more than half in 2023
Singapore — Freed from the most onerous of their Covid-19 restrictions, China’s tourists are set to boost the country’s petrol and jet fuel consumption in May as travellers for the May Day holiday take to the skies and hit the road.
The surge in transport fuel demand could be good for Asian oil refiners as Chinese processors keep more supplies at home in April and May instead of exporting, which may ease downward pressure on refinery profit margins in Asia that have fallen by more than half in 2023.
The rising fuel consumption would also confirm expectations for an oil demand rebound in the world’s biggest oil importer, which would support global crude prices.
The five-day holiday starting on April 29 is expected to drive jet fuel consumption to 790,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, or 15% higher than April, said Lin Yitian, an analyst at Wood Mackenzie in Singapore.
Petrol demand in May could rise to 3.94-million bpd, or 3% higher than in April. Full-year motor fuel consumption is forecast to surpass the
pre-pandemic 2019 level by 6% in 2023 to more than 3.85-million bpd, she said.
“Travel booking data suggests that both jet and gasoline will continue to be supported from pent-up travel demand (especially during the Labour Day holiday) and service fever through April-May. Jet will also be supported by a gradual recovery in international flights,” Lin said.
With domestic Covid-19 restrictions no longer in place, China’s cooped-up tourists have filled aircraft seats. Overseas flight demand is also climbing as PCR test requirements for international travel are set to be lifted on April 29.
Based on the latest air ticket information from travel data firm ForwardKeys, domestic Chinese travel bookings on April 28, the eve of the holiday, are up 233% from the same time in 2019, while international departures are at 79% of the 2019 level.
There is more room for jet consumption to increase in 2023, with Goldman Sachs analyst Nikhil Bhandari saying jet fuel “demand is yet to normalise with international air route turnover only beginning to pick back up”.
That leaves diesel as the odd man out in terms of Chinese fuel demand since its fortunes are tied to the construction sector that is beset by debt-laden property companies and the manufacturing sector that is suffering through slumping exports.
China’s diesel consumption in the first quarter was 3.6-million bpd, 5% lower than a year earlier, said Sun Jianan, an analyst at Energy Aspects, which expects full-year demand to be about 4-million bpd, steady with 2022.
Consultant FGE forecast only marginal annual growth in China’s 2023 diesel demand to 3.8-million bpd.
“Diesel demand this year is caught between push and pull factors,” said Mia Geng, head of the China Oil Service at FGE. “Housing slowdown and export concerns are acting against (a rise in) post-Covid logistics, economic improvement and solid infrastructure spending.”
Reuters
Popular Thai party contesting elections considers coalition with fellow populists
Dust chokes China’s Martian rover
China backtracks on envoy’s statehood comments that angered EU states
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Myanmar’s neighbours hold private talks to end violence
Singapore rejects Branson’s plea not to hang dagga trafficker
Myanmar military must lead way in ending violence, Bank Ki-moon says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.