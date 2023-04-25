Dust chokes China’s Martian rover

US equity market breadth is negative, indicating the bulk of listed companies are not performing well under current economic conditions
Damage to the economy runs so deep it is unrealistic to expect any big reversal
The plan could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition programme
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
The production of SA’s largest iron producer rose more than a tenth in the first quarter of 2023
The index gauges the finances of households and their ability to cope with debt
Poor leadership can result in the downfall of institutions, organisations and even countries
Double-digit food-price inflation bites into household budgets
We need lots of matches against India to bale us out
Crossover is available in two- and all-wheel drive versions
Beijing — China’s fully robotic rover on Mars, in longer-than-expected hibernation since May 2022, was most likely to have met with excessive accumulation of sand and dust, its mission designer said, breaking months of silence about the status of the vehicle.
The motorised rover Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, was expected to have woken up in December after entering a planned sleep mode in May 2022 as falling solar radiation with the advent of winter cut its power generation.
An unforeseen pile-up of dust likely affected power generation and Zhurong’s ability to wake up, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday, quoting Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China’s Mars exploration programme.
A camera on board a Nasa probe orbiting Mars showed the Chinese rover had not moved since at least September, according to official images.
The 240kg Zhurong, which has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution topography camera, was tasked with studying the planet’s surface soil and atmosphere after landing with no mishap in May 2021.
Powered by solar energy, Zhurong also looked for signs of ancient life, including any subsurface water and ice, using a ground-penetrating radar. The rover had explored the Martian surface for 358 days and travelled for 1,921m, Zhang said, far exceeding its original mission time-span of three months.
Aside from Zhurong, two other robotic rovers have been operating on Mars — Nasa’s Perseverance and Curiosity, with the former roaming the planet’s surface for more than two years and the latter for over a decade.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Dust chokes China’s Martian rover
Beijing — China’s fully robotic rover on Mars, in longer-than-expected hibernation since May 2022, was most likely to have met with excessive accumulation of sand and dust, its mission designer said, breaking months of silence about the status of the vehicle.
The motorised rover Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, was expected to have woken up in December after entering a planned sleep mode in May 2022 as falling solar radiation with the advent of winter cut its power generation.
An unforeseen pile-up of dust likely affected power generation and Zhurong’s ability to wake up, Chinese state television reported on Tuesday, quoting Zhang Rongqiao, chief designer of China’s Mars exploration programme.
A camera on board a Nasa probe orbiting Mars showed the Chinese rover had not moved since at least September, according to official images.
The 240kg Zhurong, which has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution topography camera, was tasked with studying the planet’s surface soil and atmosphere after landing with no mishap in May 2021.
Powered by solar energy, Zhurong also looked for signs of ancient life, including any subsurface water and ice, using a ground-penetrating radar. The rover had explored the Martian surface for 358 days and travelled for 1,921m, Zhang said, far exceeding its original mission time-span of three months.
Aside from Zhurong, two other robotic rovers have been operating on Mars — Nasa’s Perseverance and Curiosity, with the former roaming the planet’s surface for more than two years and the latter for over a decade.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Starship 420 takes off for Mars
SpaceX tweaks Starship rocket for debut flight
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Nightmare in space
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.