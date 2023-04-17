Chinese man charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
The Electoral Amendment Bill, now assented to, falls short and will not pass the rationality test
Transformation at 'well-oiled machine' a priority, says SCA president nominee
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Blasphemy is a crime under Pakistani law that can be punishable with death
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
Peshawar — A Chinese worker was charged with blasphemy in northern Pakistan after angry workers surrounded his office accusing him of insulting the Prophet Mohammad, then stormed a police station to try to find him, officials said.
Police moved in as crowds gathered at the Dasu hydropower project in Kohistan district on Sunday afternoon and officers took the man to a safer location, police official Naseer-ud-Din Khan said.
Hundreds gathered again on Monday morning and stormed the main district police station, believing the man was hiding in the building, Khan added.
But officials, fearing the man might be attacked, had moved him to another district by military helicopter, Khan said. The man was charged and had so far declined to give a statement, police officials said.
Blasphemy is a crime under Pakistani law that can be punishable with death.
No-one has ever been executed for it in Pakistan, but scores of people have been lynched after being accused of the crime, including a 23-year-old man in eastern Pakistan in February and a Sri Lankan factor manager in 2021.
Khan said the crowd attacked the police station as officers were preparing the prosecution paperwork on Monday. “The mob dispersed only after they were shown a copy of the case registered on blasphemy charges,” he said.
Rights groups say hundreds of people are languishing in prison accused of blasphemy as judges delay trials, fearing retribution against themselves.
A suicide attack on a bus killed nine Chinese workers from the same hydropower site in 2021.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese man charged with blasphemy in Pakistan
Blasphemy is a crime under Pakistani law that can be punishable with death
Peshawar — A Chinese worker was charged with blasphemy in northern Pakistan after angry workers surrounded his office accusing him of insulting the Prophet Mohammad, then stormed a police station to try to find him, officials said.
Police moved in as crowds gathered at the Dasu hydropower project in Kohistan district on Sunday afternoon and officers took the man to a safer location, police official Naseer-ud-Din Khan said.
Hundreds gathered again on Monday morning and stormed the main district police station, believing the man was hiding in the building, Khan added.
But officials, fearing the man might be attacked, had moved him to another district by military helicopter, Khan said. The man was charged and had so far declined to give a statement, police officials said.
Blasphemy is a crime under Pakistani law that can be punishable with death.
No-one has ever been executed for it in Pakistan, but scores of people have been lynched after being accused of the crime, including a 23-year-old man in eastern Pakistan in February and a Sri Lankan factor manager in 2021.
Khan said the crowd attacked the police station as officers were preparing the prosecution paperwork on Monday. “The mob dispersed only after they were shown a copy of the case registered on blasphemy charges,” he said.
Rights groups say hundreds of people are languishing in prison accused of blasphemy as judges delay trials, fearing retribution against themselves.
A suicide attack on a bus killed nine Chinese workers from the same hydropower site in 2021.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BIG READ: Blood River not just about Boers and Zulus
This is why fatwas have haunted novelists and thinkers such as Rushdie
Salman Rushdie remains hospitalised as alleged perpetrator pleads not guilty
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.