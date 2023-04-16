Former Indian MP slain live on TV while in police custody

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Lucknow — A former MP in India’s parliament, convicted of kidnapping, was shot dead along with his brother while police were escorting them for a medical check-up in a slaying caught on live television on Saturday.
The dramatic footage of the men being killed was shared across broadcast channels and social media. A gunman is seen reaching over the shoulders of police to point a pistol at the temple of the former MP Atiq Ahmed, whose turban is blown off as the gun discharges.
His brother, Ashraf Ahmed, was shot a split second later.
In other footage, filmed by Reuters partner ANI, one gunman is seen firing repeatedly at the brothers’ bodies as they lay on the ground.
The two victims died within minutes, while police quickly detained three men suspected of carrying out the slaying.
Media reports say the assailants had been posing as journalists. One surrendered immediately after the shooting, while officers subdued the other two suspects.
They had been among a throng of journalists that had gathered as the two brothers, allegedly kingpins in a local criminal organisation, were being brought, handcuffed from a hospital in Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.
After carrying out the slaying, the suspected gunmen shouted Hindu religious chants.
One policeman was wounded during the attack.
Fearing the possibility of violent unrest in the wake of the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government barred gatherings of more than four people across the entire state.
“The state government imposed restrictive orders after the killings of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, who were members of a large mafia involved in land grabbing and in murder cases,” said a senior police official.
“We don’t want any form of protest to gain momentum,” the official said on conditions of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak with the press.
Judicial probe
The state government, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, has ordered a judicial probe into the killings.
Last week police shot dead Atiq Ahmed’s son in Jhansi. He had been wanted in connection to a murder case that was being investigated as part of a wider crackdown into a land mafia operating in Uttar Pradesh.
Police in Uttar Pradesh have killed more than 180 suspected criminals during encounters over the past six years.
The head of the opposition Samajwadi Party, said the slaying of his former party member while in police custody demonstrated the failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to bring law and order to Uttar Pradesh.
“When someone can be killed in firing openly amid the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the public,” Samajwadi’s Akhilesh Yadav said.
Before losing an election in 2014, Ahmed had been an MP with Samajwadi, and later the regional Apna Dal party.
Reuters
Former Indian MP slain live on TV while in police custody
Fearing unrest, the Uttar Pradesh government has barred gatherings of more than four people
