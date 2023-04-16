China trade fair exhibitors complain about the global economy

Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
Chinese exporters exhibiting products at the country’s largest trade fair said the weak global economy is hurting their businesses, with many freezing investments and cutting labour costs in response.
The subdued mood at the Canton Fair in the southern city of Guangzhou suggests China’s unexpected jump in exports in March may have reflected exporters catching up with orders delayed in 2022 by Covid-19 curbs rather than renewed economic strength.
The first big trade event since China abruptly dropped Covid-19 restrictions and reopened its borders comes as sharply higher borrowing costs in the US and Europe hit demand for Chinese-made goods.
Kris Lin, a representative from Christmas light producer Taizhou Hangjie Lamps, said 2023’s orders so far are down 30% from 2022.
“The difficulties in 2022 came from logistics and production disruptions but the local government helped solve the problems. That’s an internal issue. Now we have external problems. We can’t solve those,” Lin said.
“This year will be the hardest for us,” he said, with higher electricity costs caused by the war in Ukraine reducing demand for his decorations even further.
Lin said the company cannot afford to sell at lower prices, but it may look to reduce labour costs. The firm relies on contract workers who get released in September to October after the delivery of Christmas orders.
“If orders are weak this year, I will set my workers free earlier.”
Huang Qinqin, sales director at Zhong Shan Shi Limaton Electronics, a producer of exhaust fans, has similar thoughts on cutting costs after orders halved in the first quarter.
“In our factory, workers come to work when there are orders,” Huang said. This used to mean working overtime even on weekends, but it is more common in 2023 for workers to take weekends off, she said.
A producer of shaving devices from the eastern city of Ningbo, who asked to remain anonymous to unveil future plans, said the firm has already laid off workers and will lower prices in coming months if orders do not improve.
The worsening outlook for workers in the manufacturing industries will raise concern among policymakers, who target 12-million new jobs across China in 2023, up from 2022’s goal of 11-million.
Dozens of Chinese suppliers told Reuters they did not intend to spend much on improving production lines in 2023 given the weak demand.
“We have no plan to increase investment,” said Luna Hou, sales representative at Topgrill, which makes outdoor grills and has cut prices 5% to lure buyers.
Vicky Chen, foreign trade manager at socket producer Qinjia Electric, said she does not expect a big sales boost at the fair, which runs until May 5.
“The whole global economy is faring poorly at the moment, and the fair won’t change that.”
Reuters
China trade fair exhibitors complain about the global economy
Companies might consider cutting labour costs and using fewer workers for shorter periods
