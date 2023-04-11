Myanmar air strike kills dozens of people at rebel event

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
Thabo Bester saga seems likely to play out the way state capture did
Governing party’s latest court bid fails as it did not file documents on time
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Part of plan to turn private bankers into aides providing a more holistic service to high-end customers
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
The US has moved the case to the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising its political profile
Rich vein of form pleases Bucs coach as Dondol loom large for Ke Yona tie
The small hatch is the brand's most budget-friendly local offering in SA
At least 50 people were killed in central Myanmar on Tuesday in an air strike by the military on an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.
Reports by BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA) and the Irrawaddy news portal quoted residents in the Sagaing region as saying between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.
The reports could not immediately be verified and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.
A member of the local People’s Defence Force (PDF), an anti-junta militia, said fighter jets had fired on a ceremony held to open their local office.
“So far, the exact number of casualties is still unknown. We cannot retrieve all the bodies yet,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.
At least 1.2-million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to the UN.
The incident could be one of the deadliest among a string of air strikes since a jet attacked a concert in October, killing at least 50 civilians, local singers and members of an armed ethnic minority group in Kachin State.
Myanmar’s pro-democracy government-in-exile, the National Unity Government, condemned the attack, calling it “yet another example of [the military’s] indiscriminate use of extreme force against civilians”.
Last month, at least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media.
The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilise the country.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on the junta and its vast business network to try to choke off its revenue and access to arms from key suppliers such as Russia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Myanmar air strike kills dozens of people at rebel event
People’s Defence Force says fighter jets strafed a ceremony it was conducting to open a local office
At least 50 people were killed in central Myanmar on Tuesday in an air strike by the military on an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.
Reports by BBC Burmese, Radio Free Asia (RFA) and the Irrawaddy news portal quoted residents in the Sagaing region as saying between 50 and 100 people, including civilians, had died in the attack.
The reports could not immediately be verified and a spokesperson for the ruling military did not answer a phone call seeking comment.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.
A member of the local People’s Defence Force (PDF), an anti-junta militia, said fighter jets had fired on a ceremony held to open their local office.
“So far, the exact number of casualties is still unknown. We cannot retrieve all the bodies yet,” said the PDF member, who declined to be identified.
At least 1.2-million people have been displaced by post-coup fighting, according to the UN.
The incident could be one of the deadliest among a string of air strikes since a jet attacked a concert in October, killing at least 50 civilians, local singers and members of an armed ethnic minority group in Kachin State.
Myanmar’s pro-democracy government-in-exile, the National Unity Government, condemned the attack, calling it “yet another example of [the military’s] indiscriminate use of extreme force against civilians”.
Last month, at least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media.
The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting “terrorists” determined to destabilise the country.
Western countries have imposed sanctions on the junta and its vast business network to try to choke off its revenue and access to arms from key suppliers such as Russia.
Reuters
Myanmar junta tries to justify air strikes on concert-goers
Myanmar security forces kill man as activists ask ethnic minorities for support
Army fires on funeral in Myanmar as global condemnation intensifies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Myanmar ruler calls on the world to back military junta
Three monks among 22 killed at Myanmar monastery
Calls for investigation into Malaysian detention centres after 150 die
Thai raid finds links between Myanmar junta chief and alleged drug trafficker
Aung San Suu Kyi’s Myanmar trials end with extra seven years in jail
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.