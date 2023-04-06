Scores of Chinese officials seek investors in drive to hit growth targets

However, by 10.23am, the rand had weakened 0.51% to R18.1552/$
Hong Kong — Large delegations of Chinese city and business officials have made hundreds of trips to Asia and Europe since December, seeking to drum up foreign investment as local governments scramble to hit growth and employment targets.
District officials have joined their supervisors at city and provincial levels, with local businesses, in crossing the border more frequently than before, according to their social media accounts and three sources who met some of them.
After three years behind closed borders as China enforced strict “zero-Covid” measures at great cost to its economy, officials made business trips to locations ranging from Hong Kong to Paris within days of the curbs being lifted.
Their urgency highlights the pressure local governments face in boosting growth while burdened with cumulative debt of $9-trillion, said the sources who met Chinese officials in Hong Kong.
“There’s obvious pressure on every level of government to achieve high targets,” said Erik Yim, a legislator representing Chinese enterprises in the Asian financial hub.
Yim added that geopolitical and trade tension with the US prompted the delegations to focus more on the rest of the world.
The world’s No 2 economy is “open for business”, Premier Li Qiang said last week at China’s Boao Forum, a summit sometimes touted as Asia’s answer to Davos, where he vowed to win over foreign investors and support private enterprises.
While China chose a lower growth target of about 5% for 2023 than the goal of about 5.5% it missed last year because of lockdowns against Covid-19, it wants to create a million more jobs than it aimed for in 2022.
Niche levels
Two prominent executives in Hong Kong, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the officials they met as being more determined than before to secure investments for projects ranging from ports and biotech to art and sport.
“China needs foreign capital to boost its economy,” said one of them. “I’ve never had so many people reaching out within such a short time frame before and also people at such niche levels.”
The other executive and Yim said they had often attended as many as eight to 10 events a day with Chinese officials.
A 200-strong delegation from China shouts slogans such as “Grab new orders, expand the market,” as it boards a 1am private jet to Europe, in footage posted online by the government of the eastern province of Jiangsu.
The group left on December 9, just two days after China abruptly dropped the Covid-19 curbs, set to hold more than 230 commercial meetings in Europe, according to the videos posted on Douyin, the Chinese version of hit app TikTok.
Even as many foreign investors reprise long-standing complaints about an uneven playing field for overseas companies, intellectual property theft and unpredictable rules, several cities are trumpeting their success in deal making.
Officials from the southern province of Guangxi boasted on social media last week about securing investment from Hazemag, a German construction solutions firm.
Hong Kong
The city of Putian, in southeastern Fujian, said it signed 13 deals worth ¥21.8bn ($3.2bn), for projects in the areas of new energy, finance and fashion, during visits to Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong.
Fengze, a district in the nearby city of Quanzhou, signed up procurement deals of up to ¥30bn from Hong Kong, the city’s social media accounts show.
The city of Wuxi, near the commercial hub of Shanghai, held 85 signing ceremonies for deals worth ¥156bn during a seven-day trip to Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen, its Douyin posting shows.
From the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, its United Front Work Department, its Municipal Bureau of Commerce, as well as its Luohu and Futian district governments have all sent teams to Hong Kong since the city opened its own borders in February.
None of the local governments immediately responded to requests for comment.
Shenzhen’s Boao district alone aims to attract ¥100bn in foreign investment this year, with 26 business managers and 10 officials responsible for key streets committing themselves to the task in a letter, Chinese media said.
“Shenzhen this year will do all it can to grab investment, grab projects, grab progress,” Meng Fanli, the city’s party secretary was quoted as saying in the People’s Daily mouthpiece of China’s ruling Communist Party.
“Stable growth is the top priority.”
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.