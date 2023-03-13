Monday marks beginning of a mask-free Japan

Europe’s bank shares suffered their biggest fall in over a year as global efforts to limit the fallout from the collapse of SVB failed to ease fears.
Much more work has been undertaken since his time, which has clearly escaped Mark Barnes’s attention
Nehawu’s national spokesperson said the union was waiting for its legal department to give it advice on the judgment, after which it would make a pronouncement on the way forward.
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Silicon Valley Bank in California collapsed, causing confusion and concern due to the similarity in names
Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
While a high court decision in 2022 allows LGBTQ+ couples to live together, the supreme court is now set to rule on the right to marry, which the government opposes
Team just has to be better than the others in the B section to make it to the final, and that’s a problem for the tournament
Cases of illicit trading activity may be reported by both industry and consumer
Tokyo – The smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland may be more obvious on Monday as the amusement park and much of Japan relaxes face mask norms that have defined the three-year Covid-19 pandemic.
Disney park operator Oriental Land, East Japan Railway and cinema operator Toho are among the top companies allowing patrons to go maskless starting on Monday, based on revised government guidance announced in February.
But a rapid behavioural change is unlikely, given a long history of mask usage in Japan and a pollen onslaught that has given hay fever sufferers one of the worst spring seasons in years.
“Mask-wearing was part of our culture even before Covid-19,” said Hitoshi Oshitani, a Tohoku University professor who was an architect of Japan's Covid response. “I think many people will be wearing masks even after the rules are relaxed.”
Japan is one of the last major economies to relax official guidance on coverings, whose usage has been nearly universal throughout the country, even without firm regulations or penalties governing their use.
“Regarding masks, I think it is safer to wear one when riding public transportation to guard against contagion,” Yutaka Izawa, 60, said
South Korea relaxed most requirements on indoor masking in January, while Singapore allowed bare faces on public transport in February. The US and England halted most mask mandates early in 2022.
Hanako Kuno, 35, said she had become used to mask-free living while on overseas business trips.
“Personally, I think it’s fine to leave them off, and especially when I’m outside, I don’t see the point in wearing them,” she said.
Japan has already eased norms on masks, allowing maskless speeches in parliament and permitting schools to decide whether to require them at commencement ceremonies in March.
Chief government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said last week that masks would no longer be required at cabinet meetings starting on Monday and that decisions on coverings would be left up to individual workspaces.
“As of today, mask-wearing is at the discretion of each individual,” Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday. “However, hay fever is also a pretty intense this season, so I think it boils down to the fact that you can wear them for different reasons.”
Japan’s Covid vaccination rate stands at more than 80% and cases have ebbed after an eighth wave of infections that peaked in early January.
Health experts in Japan have pointed to widespread mask use along with an embrace of hygiene and social distancing for the country’s relatively lower death toll from Covid.
Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, one of the more conservative voices among Japan’s pandemic response experts, said that voluntary masking on public transport and in other spaces could have a continuing benefit in protecting against infection.
“That could have been incorporated as part of our daily habit,” he said. “The governmental decision in this time spoiled that intent.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Monday marks beginning of a mask-free Japan
A rapid change in behaviour is nevertheless unlikely due to the country’s history of mask-wearing and a high seasonal pollen count that is troubling hay fever sufferers
Tokyo – The smiles and screams at Tokyo Disneyland may be more obvious on Monday as the amusement park and much of Japan relaxes face mask norms that have defined the three-year Covid-19 pandemic.
Disney park operator Oriental Land, East Japan Railway and cinema operator Toho are among the top companies allowing patrons to go maskless starting on Monday, based on revised government guidance announced in February.
But a rapid behavioural change is unlikely, given a long history of mask usage in Japan and a pollen onslaught that has given hay fever sufferers one of the worst spring seasons in years.
“Mask-wearing was part of our culture even before Covid-19,” said Hitoshi Oshitani, a Tohoku University professor who was an architect of Japan's Covid response. “I think many people will be wearing masks even after the rules are relaxed.”
Japan is one of the last major economies to relax official guidance on coverings, whose usage has been nearly universal throughout the country, even without firm regulations or penalties governing their use.
“Regarding masks, I think it is safer to wear one when riding public transportation to guard against contagion,” Yutaka Izawa, 60, said
South Korea relaxed most requirements on indoor masking in January, while Singapore allowed bare faces on public transport in February. The US and England halted most mask mandates early in 2022.
Hanako Kuno, 35, said she had become used to mask-free living while on overseas business trips.
“Personally, I think it’s fine to leave them off, and especially when I’m outside, I don’t see the point in wearing them,” she said.
Japan has already eased norms on masks, allowing maskless speeches in parliament and permitting schools to decide whether to require them at commencement ceremonies in March.
Chief government spokesperson Hirokazu Matsuno said last week that masks would no longer be required at cabinet meetings starting on Monday and that decisions on coverings would be left up to individual workspaces.
“As of today, mask-wearing is at the discretion of each individual,” Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike said on Monday. “However, hay fever is also a pretty intense this season, so I think it boils down to the fact that you can wear them for different reasons.”
Japan’s Covid vaccination rate stands at more than 80% and cases have ebbed after an eighth wave of infections that peaked in early January.
Health experts in Japan have pointed to widespread mask use along with an embrace of hygiene and social distancing for the country’s relatively lower death toll from Covid.
Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura, one of the more conservative voices among Japan’s pandemic response experts, said that voluntary masking on public transport and in other spaces could have a continuing benefit in protecting against infection.
“That could have been incorporated as part of our daily habit,” he said. “The governmental decision in this time spoiled that intent.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Asia afflicted with new wave of Covid-19, and health facilities worry
Tokyo swelters in June heatwave
Tourists in Japan need to comply or will be sent home
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.