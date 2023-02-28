China may allow single women to freeze their eggs, but not to use them

A number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week and investors will look for clues about what to expect from the Fed in upcoming months
SA’s leaders have long ceased to trust their fellow citizens, and so the people have lost faith in them, thereby depriving the nation of its lifeblood
The state of disaster will be similar to the one declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a handful people in the NCCC wielded sweeping powers
The finance minister’s swearing in as an MP is a sign that plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet are gaining momentum
Initiative is aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and unlocking potential
The expanded unemployment rate also fell to 42.6% in quarter four, down 0.5 percentage points from quarter three
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
However, the woman still has to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future
The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
Hong Kong — A member of China’s top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility, after the country's population fell in 2022 for the first time in six decades.
Lu Weiying, a member of China’s top political advisory body, told the state backed Global Times that she would also propose including infertility treatments in the public health insurance system at the upcoming Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which begins on March 4.
Lu, a fertility doctor in China’s southern Hainan province, said giving single women access to freezing their eggs enables them “to preserve the eggs before they pass their peak reproductive years. The woman still needs to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future,” she told the Global Times.
Currently, fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and egg freezing in China are banned for unmarried women.
Lu's recommendations come as authorities try to bolster a faltering birth rate with incentives including expanding maternity leave, financial and tax benefits for having children as well as housing subsidies.
In 2022, China recorded its lowest birth rate to date, of 6.77 births per 1,000 people. Some provinces have already made changes to their rules to boost birth rates. Jilin in northeastern China, which has one of the lowest birth rates in the country, modified its rules in 2002 to permit single women to access IVF but it has had little effect with the practice still banned nationally under the country's National Health Commission.
While nine of the 10 most populous nations in the world are experiencing declines in fertility, China’s 2022 fertility rate of 1.18 was the lowest and well below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population. China has yet to officially release its fertility data for 2022.
Much of China’s demographic downturn is the result of the country’s one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as the high cost of education.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China may allow single women to freeze their eggs, but not to use them
The woman still has to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future
Hong Kong — A member of China’s top political advisory body said she would propose allowing unmarried women to access egg freezing as a measure to preserve their fertility, after the country's population fell in 2022 for the first time in six decades.
Lu Weiying, a member of China’s top political advisory body, told the state backed Global Times that she would also propose including infertility treatments in the public health insurance system at the upcoming Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which begins on March 4.
Lu, a fertility doctor in China’s southern Hainan province, said giving single women access to freezing their eggs enables them “to preserve the eggs before they pass their peak reproductive years. The woman still needs to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future,” she told the Global Times.
Currently, fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and egg freezing in China are banned for unmarried women.
Lu's recommendations come as authorities try to bolster a faltering birth rate with incentives including expanding maternity leave, financial and tax benefits for having children as well as housing subsidies.
In 2022, China recorded its lowest birth rate to date, of 6.77 births per 1,000 people. Some provinces have already made changes to their rules to boost birth rates. Jilin in northeastern China, which has one of the lowest birth rates in the country, modified its rules in 2002 to permit single women to access IVF but it has had little effect with the practice still banned nationally under the country's National Health Commission.
While nine of the 10 most populous nations in the world are experiencing declines in fertility, China’s 2022 fertility rate of 1.18 was the lowest and well below the 2.1 OECD standard for a stable population. China has yet to officially release its fertility data for 2022.
Much of China’s demographic downturn is the result of the country’s one-child policy imposed between 1980 and 2015 as well as the high cost of education.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
South Korea’s fertility rates are dropping
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.