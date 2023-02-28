Australia blocks Chinese investment in rare earth firm

A number of Fed officials are scheduled to speak this week and investors will look for clues about what to expect from the Fed in upcoming months
SA’s leaders have long ceased to trust their fellow citizens, and so the people have lost faith in them, thereby depriving the nation of its lifeblood
The state of disaster will be similar to the one declared at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, when a handful people in the NCCC wielded sweeping powers
The finance minister’s swearing in as an MP is a sign that plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his cabinet are gaining momentum
Initiative is aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and unlocking potential
The expanded unemployment rate also fell to 42.6% in quarter four, down 0.5 percentage points from quarter three
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
However, the woman still has to get married if she wants to use her frozen eggs and get pregnant in the future
The Proteas’ clinical defeat of England may turn out to be the tipping point for audiences in SA
Gas shows good promise for powering future electric cars
Sydney — Northern Minerals on Tuesday said Australia’s government blocked the heavy rare earths producer’s largest shareholder, China’s Yuxiao Fund, from increasing its investment on grounds of national interest.
Yuxiao Fund sought foreign investment review board approval in August to raise its ownership to 19.9% from 9.92%. A government register showed treasurer Jim Chalmers signed a prevention order on February 15.
The Singapore-registered fund is an investment vehicle of Chinese national Yuxiao Wu, who also owns miners in Mozambique supplying lower-grade rare earths to China, Northern Minerals executive chair Nick Curtis said.
“There is a special category of assets for any government to protect its national interest,” Curtis said.
The Yuxiao Fund could not be reached for comment. The Australian treasurer’s office, which would be responsible for blocking such an investment based on the advice of the review board, declined to comment.
China has criticised Australia for previously blocking Chinese investment on national security grounds, saying this contributed to a years-long diplomatic freeze. Relations between the two countries are improving after years of strained ties, though Chinese “trade blockages” on Australian exports remain in place.
In November, Chalmers said Australia, which is the world’s top lithium supplier and a major producer of rare earths, would become more selective about who it lets invest in its critical minerals industry.
When asked about Chinese investment in the sector, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week his government would consider the merits of any deal, but favoured using rare earths and other critical minerals to make batteries in Australia.
Wu invested in Northern Minerals for financial reasons, not to supply China, and voted in favour of an exclusive supply deal with Australia’s Iluka Resources last year, Curtis said.
Northern Minerals said it planned to become the first significant world producer of dysprosium outside China, which controls 94% of supply. Dysprosium is a key component for magnets for electric vehicles.
“Our material is needed for the magnet supply chain,” said Curtis, adding this was the likely reason the increased investment by a Chinese investor was blocked.
Northern Minerals second-largest shareholder is also Chinese, though Chinese citizens or high-net worth Australian citizens of Chinese background hold less than 30% of shares, he said. The vice-president of the Australia China Business Council, Adam Handley, became a director in December.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia blocks Chinese investment in rare earth firm
Sydney — Northern Minerals on Tuesday said Australia’s government blocked the heavy rare earths producer’s largest shareholder, China’s Yuxiao Fund, from increasing its investment on grounds of national interest.
Yuxiao Fund sought foreign investment review board approval in August to raise its ownership to 19.9% from 9.92%. A government register showed treasurer Jim Chalmers signed a prevention order on February 15.
The Singapore-registered fund is an investment vehicle of Chinese national Yuxiao Wu, who also owns miners in Mozambique supplying lower-grade rare earths to China, Northern Minerals executive chair Nick Curtis said.
“There is a special category of assets for any government to protect its national interest,” Curtis said.
The Yuxiao Fund could not be reached for comment. The Australian treasurer’s office, which would be responsible for blocking such an investment based on the advice of the review board, declined to comment.
China has criticised Australia for previously blocking Chinese investment on national security grounds, saying this contributed to a years-long diplomatic freeze. Relations between the two countries are improving after years of strained ties, though Chinese “trade blockages” on Australian exports remain in place.
In November, Chalmers said Australia, which is the world’s top lithium supplier and a major producer of rare earths, would become more selective about who it lets invest in its critical minerals industry.
When asked about Chinese investment in the sector, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said last week his government would consider the merits of any deal, but favoured using rare earths and other critical minerals to make batteries in Australia.
Wu invested in Northern Minerals for financial reasons, not to supply China, and voted in favour of an exclusive supply deal with Australia’s Iluka Resources last year, Curtis said.
Northern Minerals said it planned to become the first significant world producer of dysprosium outside China, which controls 94% of supply. Dysprosium is a key component for magnets for electric vehicles.
“Our material is needed for the magnet supply chain,” said Curtis, adding this was the likely reason the increased investment by a Chinese investor was blocked.
Northern Minerals second-largest shareholder is also Chinese, though Chinese citizens or high-net worth Australian citizens of Chinese background hold less than 30% of shares, he said. The vice-president of the Australia China Business Council, Adam Handley, became a director in December.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA’s stance on Russia and China in US spotlight
Discovery share rallies even after it withholds interim dividend
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.