Auckland residents brace for Cyclone Gabrielle

Wellington — Residents in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland and the surrounding area are being told to brace for more heavy rain, flooding and gale-force winds, and some homes are being evacuated, as Cyclone Gabrielle nears the country’s coast.
Gabrielle is currently sitting 200km northeast of Auckland and is forecast to move close to the east coast over the next 24 hours.
"We expect the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle to get, unfortunately, worse before it gets better," said Rachel Kelleher, deputy controller for Auckland Emergency Management on Monday.
"It's not the time to be complacent," she said.
The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in just a few weeks. In January, Auckland and surrounding areas were hit by record rainfall that caused floods and killed four people.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced a NZ$11.5m ($7.25m) package on Monday to support community groups such as food banks and to groups affected by the floods.
On Monday, many schools and local government facilities across Auckland and the upper North Island were closed and people were being asked not to travel if possible.
States of emergency are in place in Auckland and at least six other regions. About 50 apartments in Auckland have been evacuated because of fears a century-old steel framed tower could collapse.
Further evacuations have been ordered at beachside communities on the east coast ahead of an expected storm surge in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Electricity is out for 46,000 homes, cell service is patchy in some areas and trees have come down and roofs lifted off.
Public transport has been disrupted with ferries, buses and trains either suspended or operating on a reduced schedule. Air New Zealand has cancelled 509 flights and said flights would resume on Tuesday, when the weather was expected to improve.
Police said they were trying to locate a person who was onboard a boat near Great Barrier Island on Monday morning, after responding to reports the boat was in distress.
“The Police Maritime Unit, with assistance from Eagle, have attempted to approach the boat throughout the morning; however, conditions have been challenging and at this stage no one has been located,” police said in a statement.
Metservice meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said overnight that Auckland and Great Barrier Island could see heavy rain and winds.
“I think parts of Auckland that have not yet seen challenging wind conditions are expected to see gales overnight,” she said.
“Storm surge is still coming and might peak with the high tide at 2am for eastern parts of Auckland.”
She said given that Auckland was already saturated, some localised land slides and surface flooding was expected.
Reuters
Auckland residents brace for Cyclone Gabrielle
The cyclone is the second significant weather event to hit Auckland and the upper North Island in New Zealand in a month
