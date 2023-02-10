Hong Kong CEO under fire over temporary housing plan

Russia plans to reduce its crude oil production in March by 500,000 bpd, or about 5% of output, after the West imposed price caps on the country’s oil and oil products.
With the lost of Virginie Morgon, rather than heralding a new kind of investing edge, the Decaux intervention looks increasingly like a family waiting for a trophy asset to deliver
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the state of disaster in his state of the nation address on Thursday
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
Hybe comes to the aid of founder Lee Soo-man as he fights to block SM’s current management’s deal with Kakao, operator of Korea’s most popular messaging and social media service.
The renewed loss of skilled and high-income earners is a threat to public finances, says chief economist
Clarity is wanted on serious allegations, as well as an indication that the board has a plan to address them
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria now ranks as seventh most deadly natural disaster this century
Coach Zwane expects tough match against Maritzburg United in Nedbank Cup last 32
Zombie movie marks year in which gaming has ascended to level of culturally unavoidable
Hong Kong — A flagship $3.4bn plan by Hong Kong to build temporary housing to ease a massive shortage is facing fierce criticism over its high cost and the absence of a longer-term solution in one of the world’s most unaffordable property markets.
The global financial hub has long struggled with sky-high house prices, which have rocketed by 350% in the past two decades and created one of the widest wealth gaps in the world, making accommodation a serious social problem that Beijing is keen to see the city’s leaders tackle.
Hong Kong CEO John Lee, announcing his first major housing initiative in his policy address last year, promised to build 30,000 units of “Light Public Housing” over five years, with the hope of cutting the waiting time for public housing to 4½ years from six years.
But critics have slammed the HK$26.4bn ($3.36bn) pricetag, noting that each unit costs about the same as permanent public housing and say the scheme is merely a Band-Aid solution to a festering problem that could potentially feed discontent.
The backlash over the project is a major challenge for Lee after Beijing identified unaffordable housing as a key factor behind discontent, especially among the city’s youth, that led to sometimes violent antigovernment protests in 2019.
Further raising the stakes for Lee, Chinese President Xi Jinping last year called for a “better life, a bigger flat” for the city’s people, many of whom live in cramped subdivided flats and “cage” homes — wire mesh hutches stacked on top of each other close to glistening office skyscrapers.
“Wherever the location is there would be opposition voices,” said Simon Yau, professor of urban studies at Lingnan University of Hong Kong, noting the criticism over the proposed locations of the houses, some of which are in far away urban areas.
“But with this price tag, the government is using taxpayers’ money to experiment,” Yau said.
Authorities last month announced eight locations for the homes that would have a unit size of 13m2-31m2 to accommodate families of one to five people.
The temporary houses, prefabricated units built using modular construction methods, would be dismantled after about five years, when the time for occupying the sites expires.
Yau said the scheme would do little to solve the housing shortage — a problem that has dragged on for more than two decades — because there are now 200,000 people living in subdivided flats and the homes are not permanent.
Living in poverty
A 2020 government report showed 1.65-million people, or 23.6% of the total population of 7.5-million, were living in poverty. That compares with the city’s roughly 434,000 millionaires in 2021, according to a Citibank survey.
Hong Kong is notorious for its number of subdivided flats, estimated at 110,000 units at a median area of 11.5m2, smaller than a parking space. Even though their condition is extremely poor, their floor rent is 70% higher than overall floor rent in the city.
The government said the Light Public Housing would help tenants of subdivided flats, as the rent would be HK$780 to HK$2,650 a month, below the current median of HK$5,000 rent for subdivided flats.
“Many people said Hong Kong is an international city, but its living environment is not ideal,” Eric Chan, the city’s No 2 official, told reporters this week. “That's why the government is taking this step.”
On Wednesday, the government scheme faced a grilling by legislators, who however passed a HK$14.9bn budget request for building the first batch of homes.
The legislators said the project at Kai Tak in Kowloon, the most controversial among the eight sites, would further pressure already burdened facilities and transport networks in the area.
“With 30,000 people added to the area, the community facilities are really insufficient,” said Starry Lee, chair of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.
Some residents of Kai Tak said they would consider organising protests, which would pose a headache for the government, and seeking a judicial review. They said the scheme ran contrary to plans to build a second central business district in the area and could affect home prices.
“This is a matter of confidence in the government [planning],” said Cheung King-fan, a district councillor of Kai Tak area.
“Is the government trying to achieve the task [of increasing public housing] at any cost of public money?”
Reuters
