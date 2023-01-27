Myanmar’s tough polls rules could sideline opponents

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec
If students don’t acquire skills at school it is a waste of everyone’s time and money to keep them there, and useless to pretend the resulting ‘qualifications’ mean anything
The provincial chair of the Muslim minority party trounced fellow councillors ActionSA caucus leader Funzi Ngobeni and DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
‘ChatGPT kind of started an arms race and Nvidia is far and away the leader,’ one analyst says
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Ghana has been been locked out of international capital markets since borrowing costs surged in 2022 on investor concern about the state its public finances
He says he will not attend his son’s semifinal after prime minister reiterates Australian support for Ukraine
Tymon Smith’s take on the winners and losers in the annual Hollywood race
Myanmar’s ruling junta on Friday announced tough requirements for parties to contest an election this year, including a huge increase in their membership, a move that could sideline the military’s opponents and cement its grip on politics.
Myanmar’s top generals led a coup in February 2021 after five years of tense power-sharing under a quasicivilian political system that was created by the military, which led to a decade of unprecedented reform.
The country has been in chaos since the putsch, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions reimposed.
The military has pledged to hold an election in August this year. An announcement in Friday’s state media said parties intending to compete nationally must have at least 100,000 members, up from 1,000 previously, and commit to running in the election in the next 60 days or be deregistered as a party.
The rules favour the Union Solidarity and Development Party, a military proxy stacked with former generals, which was trounced by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party in 2015 and 2020 elections.
The NLD was decimated by the coup, with thousands of its members arrested or jailed, including Suu Kyi, and many more in hiding.
Richard Horsey, senior adviser to the International Crisis Group, who was based in Myanmar for 15 years, said the rules aimed to restore a political system the military can control.
“Parties are going to be either too scared, offended at the sham that the election is, or it will just be too expensive for them to mount a nationwide campaign in that kind of environment. Who would fund a political party right now?” he said.
“This whole exercise is something to perpetuate military rule. It’s a piece of theatre. It doesn’t have to work, because they’ve decided what the outcome will be.”
The junta says it is committed to democracy and seized power because of unaddressed violations in a 2020 election won in a landslide by the ruling NLD.
The NLD in November described the election as “phoney” and said it would not acknowledge it. The election has also been dismissed as a sham by Western governments.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Myanmar’s tough polls rules could sideline opponents
The junta’s moves include a huge increase in party membership that could cement its grip on politics
Myanmar’s ruling junta on Friday announced tough requirements for parties to contest an election this year, including a huge increase in their membership, a move that could sideline the military’s opponents and cement its grip on politics.
Myanmar’s top generals led a coup in February 2021 after five years of tense power-sharing under a quasicivilian political system that was created by the military, which led to a decade of unprecedented reform.
The country has been in chaos since the putsch, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions reimposed.
The military has pledged to hold an election in August this year. An announcement in Friday’s state media said parties intending to compete nationally must have at least 100,000 members, up from 1,000 previously, and commit to running in the election in the next 60 days or be deregistered as a party.
The rules favour the Union Solidarity and Development Party, a military proxy stacked with former generals, which was trounced by Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party in 2015 and 2020 elections.
The NLD was decimated by the coup, with thousands of its members arrested or jailed, including Suu Kyi, and many more in hiding.
Richard Horsey, senior adviser to the International Crisis Group, who was based in Myanmar for 15 years, said the rules aimed to restore a political system the military can control.
“Parties are going to be either too scared, offended at the sham that the election is, or it will just be too expensive for them to mount a nationwide campaign in that kind of environment. Who would fund a political party right now?” he said.
“This whole exercise is something to perpetuate military rule. It’s a piece of theatre. It doesn’t have to work, because they’ve decided what the outcome will be.”
The junta says it is committed to democracy and seized power because of unaddressed violations in a 2020 election won in a landslide by the ruling NLD.
The NLD in November described the election as “phoney” and said it would not acknowledge it. The election has also been dismissed as a sham by Western governments.
Reuters
Israel’s Cognyte won spyware tender before Myanmar coup
Thai raid finds links between Myanmar junta chief and alleged drug trafficker
Myanmar junta thanks China, India as it growls over sanctions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Israel’s Cognyte won spyware tender before Myanmar coup
Thai raid finds links between Myanmar junta chief and alleged drug trafficker
Aung San Suu Kyi’s Myanmar trials end with extra seven years in jail
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.