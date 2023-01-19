World / Asia

Indian state spurs communities to have more babies

Sikkim has fewer than 700,000 people and its population might son start shrinking

19 January 2023 - 16:34 Shivam Patel
Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI
Picture: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

New Delhi — India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, but a small state in the South Asian nation’s mountainous northeast is worried about its shrinking indigenous communities and urging them to have more babies.

Sikkim, a state with fewer than 700,000 people, has India’s lowest fertility rate and now wants families to have three children, making it the first to do so in a country where authorities, in a bid to fight overpopulation, have long pushed parents to stop at two.

“If our indigenous people vanish, their culture will vanish with them too, which will be a big loss for us,” said Shanker Deo Dhakal, secretary to the chief minister of Sikkim, where almost 80% of people are estimated to be indigenous.

The border state also recently announced incentives such as year-long maternity leave for women, month-long paternity leave for men, and financial support for those seeking pregnancy through in-vitro fertilisation.

Family size came into the spotlight this week when China announced that its population fell in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline with major implications for its economy and the world.

After news of China’s shrinking population, commentators in India called for authorities to make the most of its young population while it was in a position to do so by improving resources for them to achieve their full potential.

Those calls come as India’s population gains are slowing. Growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, easing from 1.7% in the 10 years previously, government figures show, and that trend is expected to fall further.

India’s total fertility rate (TFR) — children per woman — fell to 2 in the latest assessment period, for 2019-2021, from 3.4 in 1992/1993, according to a government report issued in October. It estimated that the average must be 2.1 for the population to reproduce itself.

Of India’s 36 states and federal territories, only five have a TFR above 2.1, the highest  in the eastern state of Bihar with a TFR of 3 in 2019/2020.

Sikkim, with a TFR of 1.1, is at risk of its population shrinking. “Their population will start declining at this rate,” said SY Quraishi, the country’s former chief election commissioner who has written a book, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India.

The population of at least two of Sikkim’s 12 indigenous communities — Bhutia and Limbu — have been declining in recent years, state official Dhakal said, without providing any data.

Under the proposed three-child policy, Sikkim government employees would get financial and other benefits if they plan to have a third child, Dhakal said, adding that the details of the policy are being worked out.

Still, it is unlikely that many Indian states will rush to encourage large families anytime soon, said economist Jean Dreze.

“Between the time when you reach replacement level and the time when the population stops growing, it takes a long time,” Dreze said. “India as a whole country will take at least 25 years.”

Reuters

This is how SA plans to get more power to the population

The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023
News
2 days ago

Private hospitals face obstacles in recruiting specialist nurses abroad

Hundreds of specialist nursing posts are vacant due to conditions attached to government's updated skills list
National
21 hours ago

Turkey’s Erdogan holds Finnish and Swedish Nato memberships hostage

Turkey says Sweden must do more to tackle terrorist support among a Kurdish population of about 100,000, and to extradite suspects
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Zealand PM announces resignation; will step ...
World / Asia
2.
Chinese doctors told to avoid writing Covid-19 as ...
World / Asia
3.
China’s shrinking population is bad news for us ...
World / Asia
4.
Jacinda Ardern’s successor faces big test with ...
World / Asia
5.
Ugandan government silences activists critical of ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

China’s shrinking population is bad news for us all

World / Asia

High cost of raising children in China sees size of population fall

World / Asia

Two-thirds of economists at Davos expect a global recession in 2023

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.