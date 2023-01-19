Indian state spurs communities to have more babies

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
Former president Jacob Zuma intends appealing an interim court order exempting President Cyril Ramaphosa from private prosecution.
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Spar says its auditors, PwC, notified the retailer that it believed one loan to be a reportable irregularity, which required PwC to inform audit regulator Irba
Nedbank boss says SA’s power crisis could ‘crowd in’ private investment into an electricity sector that is keeping GDP growth anchored at about 1.5%
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
Eurozone government bond yields rise after hawkish comments from Bank president
Detractors urged to be patient with the new-look team and what they are trying to achieve with their youth-orientated rebuilding effort
Famous car brands and some equally famous cars celebrate their anniversaries in 2023, Mark Smyth raises a glass to a few
New Delhi — India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, but a small state in the South Asian nation’s mountainous northeast is worried about its shrinking indigenous communities and urging them to have more babies.
Sikkim, a state with fewer than 700,000 people, has India’s lowest fertility rate and now wants families to have three children, making it the first to do so in a country where authorities, in a bid to fight overpopulation, have long pushed parents to stop at two.
“If our indigenous people vanish, their culture will vanish with them too, which will be a big loss for us,” said Shanker Deo Dhakal, secretary to the chief minister of Sikkim, where almost 80% of people are estimated to be indigenous.
The border state also recently announced incentives such as year-long maternity leave for women, month-long paternity leave for men, and financial support for those seeking pregnancy through in-vitro fertilisation.
Family size came into the spotlight this week when China announced that its population fell in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline with major implications for its economy and the world.
After news of China’s shrinking population, commentators in India called for authorities to make the most of its young population while it was in a position to do so by improving resources for them to achieve their full potential.
Those calls come as India’s population gains are slowing. Growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, easing from 1.7% in the 10 years previously, government figures show, and that trend is expected to fall further.
India’s total fertility rate (TFR) — children per woman — fell to 2 in the latest assessment period, for 2019-2021, from 3.4 in 1992/1993, according to a government report issued in October. It estimated that the average must be 2.1 for the population to reproduce itself.
Of India’s 36 states and federal territories, only five have a TFR above 2.1, the highest in the eastern state of Bihar with a TFR of 3 in 2019/2020.
Sikkim, with a TFR of 1.1, is at risk of its population shrinking. “Their population will start declining at this rate,” said SY Quraishi, the country’s former chief election commissioner who has written a book, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India.
The population of at least two of Sikkim’s 12 indigenous communities — Bhutia and Limbu — have been declining in recent years, state official Dhakal said, without providing any data.
Under the proposed three-child policy, Sikkim government employees would get financial and other benefits if they plan to have a third child, Dhakal said, adding that the details of the policy are being worked out.
Still, it is unlikely that many Indian states will rush to encourage large families anytime soon, said economist Jean Dreze.
“Between the time when you reach replacement level and the time when the population stops growing, it takes a long time,” Dreze said. “India as a whole country will take at least 25 years.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Indian state spurs communities to have more babies
Sikkim has fewer than 700,000 people and its population might son start shrinking
New Delhi — India is set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, but a small state in the South Asian nation’s mountainous northeast is worried about its shrinking indigenous communities and urging them to have more babies.
Sikkim, a state with fewer than 700,000 people, has India’s lowest fertility rate and now wants families to have three children, making it the first to do so in a country where authorities, in a bid to fight overpopulation, have long pushed parents to stop at two.
“If our indigenous people vanish, their culture will vanish with them too, which will be a big loss for us,” said Shanker Deo Dhakal, secretary to the chief minister of Sikkim, where almost 80% of people are estimated to be indigenous.
The border state also recently announced incentives such as year-long maternity leave for women, month-long paternity leave for men, and financial support for those seeking pregnancy through in-vitro fertilisation.
Family size came into the spotlight this week when China announced that its population fell in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline with major implications for its economy and the world.
After news of China’s shrinking population, commentators in India called for authorities to make the most of its young population while it was in a position to do so by improving resources for them to achieve their full potential.
Those calls come as India’s population gains are slowing. Growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, easing from 1.7% in the 10 years previously, government figures show, and that trend is expected to fall further.
India’s total fertility rate (TFR) — children per woman — fell to 2 in the latest assessment period, for 2019-2021, from 3.4 in 1992/1993, according to a government report issued in October. It estimated that the average must be 2.1 for the population to reproduce itself.
Of India’s 36 states and federal territories, only five have a TFR above 2.1, the highest in the eastern state of Bihar with a TFR of 3 in 2019/2020.
Sikkim, with a TFR of 1.1, is at risk of its population shrinking. “Their population will start declining at this rate,” said SY Quraishi, the country’s former chief election commissioner who has written a book, The Population Myth: Islam, Family Planning and Politics in India.
The population of at least two of Sikkim’s 12 indigenous communities — Bhutia and Limbu — have been declining in recent years, state official Dhakal said, without providing any data.
Under the proposed three-child policy, Sikkim government employees would get financial and other benefits if they plan to have a third child, Dhakal said, adding that the details of the policy are being worked out.
Still, it is unlikely that many Indian states will rush to encourage large families anytime soon, said economist Jean Dreze.
“Between the time when you reach replacement level and the time when the population stops growing, it takes a long time,” Dreze said. “India as a whole country will take at least 25 years.”
Reuters
This is how SA plans to get more power to the population
Private hospitals face obstacles in recruiting specialist nurses abroad
Turkey’s Erdogan holds Finnish and Swedish Nato memberships hostage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China’s shrinking population is bad news for us all
High cost of raising children in China sees size of population fall
Two-thirds of economists at Davos expect a global recession in 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.