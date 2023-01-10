World / Asia

India to demolish buildings in sinking Himalayan town

10 January 2023 - 10:29 Saurabh Sharma and Sarita Chaganti Singh
Terraced fields and village near Joshimath town in Uttarakhand India. Picture: 123RF/prudek
Terraced fields and village near Joshimath town in Uttarakhand India. Picture: 123RF/prudek

New Delhi — Indian authorities will demolish some buildings in a northern Himalayan town near the China border after evacuating families in the past few days, an official said on Tuesday, as hundreds of houses developed cracks in the area popular with pilgrims.

Experts and residents have long warned that large-scale construction work in and around Joshimath, including for power projects built by companies like state-run NTPC, could lead to land subsidence.

NTPC, India’s largest power producer, says its tunnelling and other work is not responsible for the cracks in the town of about 17,000 people.

Joshimath is a gateway to Hindu and Sikh shrines and is popular with tourists looking to trek parts of the Himalayas. Nearly 700 houses in the town in Uttarakhand state have developed cracks and some 400 people have been moved to safer locations, authorities say.

“Six structures from across four wards have been found unsafe,” Himanshu Khurana, an official of the Chamoli district where Joshimath is located, said. “We will demolish some unsafe buildings based on the recommendation and under the guidance of federal experts.”

Two buildings have been identified already for demolition, he said, without clarifying when that could happen.

Khurana earlier said that work on some border road projects as well as NTPC’s Tapovan Vishnugad hydro power plant had been suspended.

Local resident Prakash Bhutiyal, 50, said seven of the 11 rooms in his residence-cum-guest house had developed cracks and they were waiting to be moved to a safer location.

“Our family of nine has been forced to live in just one room,” he said. “We have kept all our belongings in the open. We are yet to be shifted to a safer place.”

Reuters

Floods swamp Bangladesh and India

Millions marooned with little food and drinking water after days of heavy rains
World
6 months ago

India and China pull back troops from section of disputed Himalayan border

India’s defence minister announces breakthrough after months-long standoff on the border between the nuclear-armed neighbours
World
1 year ago
