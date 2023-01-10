Covid wave past its peak in many areas of China, state media says

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
The ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980 values by about 2066 over the Antarctic, by 2045 over the Arctic and by 2040 for the rest of the world
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
With average discounts running at 25%, profit margins among even the strongest brands are stretched
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Atacks being led by Wagner group in some of the most intense and bloody trench warfare since start of the conflict
Sekhukhune coach Brandon Truter suggests Sundowns’ superiority is not because of coaching but has much to do with their buying power
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Beijing — Many parts of China are already past their peak of Covid-19 infections, state media reported on Tuesday, with officials further downplaying the severity of the outbreak despite international concerns about its scale and impact.
A summary by Health Times, a publication managed by People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, said infections have been declining in the capital Beijing and several Chinese provinces. One official was quoted as saying nearly 90-million people had already been infected in Henan province.
The virus has been spreading in China since a policy U-turn in early December after protests against a zero-Covid regime enforced for three years. China reopened its borders on Sunday, removing the last restrictions.
The frequent lockdowns, relentless testing and various levels of movement curbs since early 2020 have brought the world’s second-largest economy to one of its slowest growth rates in nearly half a century and caused widespread distress.
China has stopped publishing daily infection tallies and has been reporting five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn, figures that have been disputed by the World Health Organization. Many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict 1-million Covid-related deaths in China this year.
On Tuesday, a Health Times compilation of reports from local government officials and health experts across the country, suggested the Covid wave may be past its peak in many regions.
Kan Quan, director of the office of the Henan provincial epidemic prevention and control, was cited as saying the infection rate in the central province of nearly 100-million was nearly 90% on January 6. The number of patients at clinics in the province reached a peak on December 19, but the number of severe cases was still high, he said, without giving further details.
Yin Yong, acting mayor of Beijing, was cited as saying the capital was also past its peak. Li Pan, deputy director of the municipal health commission in Chongqing said the peak there was reached on December 20.
In the province of Jiangsu, the peak was reached on December 22, while in Zheijiang province “the first wave of infections has passed smoothly”, officials said. Two cities in the southern Guangdong province, China’s manufacturing heartland, reached their peaks before the end of the year.
‘Too early’
In the state-run China Daily, a health official said the percentage of severe cases remained unclear.
“It is still too early to conclude the overall percentage of severe and critical Covid patients in China as different types of hospitals report different numbers, Wang Guiqiang, head of Peking University First Hospital’s infectious disease department, was quoted as saying.
China has dismissed criticism over its data as politically-motivated attempts to smear its “success” in handling the pandemic and said any future mutations are likely to be more infectious but cause less severe illness.
Testing requirements introduced by several countries, including the US, Japan, South Korea, Britain, France and others in response to China’s Covid outbreak, were called out by foreign ministry as “discriminatory”.
Though Beijing also demands negative Covid test results from people landing in China, officials have threatened further retaliation against countries imposing travel curbs that inconvenience the reopening of the $17-trillion economy.
The Chinese embassy in South Korea said on Tuesday it will stop issuing short-term visas for Korean citizens to visit China and that it will adjust the policy subject to Seoul lifting its testing mandate on Chinese visitors.
State media has also taken a swipe at Pfizer over the price for its Covid treatment Paxlovid.
“It is not a secret that US capital forces have already accumulated quite a fortune from the world via selling vaccines and drugs, and the US government has been co-ordinating all along,” nationalist tabloid Global Times said in an editorial.
Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the company was in discussions with Chinese authorities about a price for Paxlovid, but not over licensing a generic version in China.
The abrupt change of course in Covid policies has left China’s health system unprepared, with many hospitals ill-equipped to handle patients in critical conditions and smaller cities scrambling to secure basic anti-fever drug supplies.
Wang Lili, GM at a factory making medical products for hospitals in Beijing, said intravenous drips were the most in-demand product.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Covid wave past its peak in many areas of China, state media says
Beijing — Many parts of China are already past their peak of Covid-19 infections, state media reported on Tuesday, with officials further downplaying the severity of the outbreak despite international concerns about its scale and impact.
A summary by Health Times, a publication managed by People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s official newspaper, said infections have been declining in the capital Beijing and several Chinese provinces. One official was quoted as saying nearly 90-million people had already been infected in Henan province.
The virus has been spreading in China since a policy U-turn in early December after protests against a zero-Covid regime enforced for three years. China reopened its borders on Sunday, removing the last restrictions.
The frequent lockdowns, relentless testing and various levels of movement curbs since early 2020 have brought the world’s second-largest economy to one of its slowest growth rates in nearly half a century and caused widespread distress.
China has stopped publishing daily infection tallies and has been reporting five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn, figures that have been disputed by the World Health Organization. Many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict 1-million Covid-related deaths in China this year.
On Tuesday, a Health Times compilation of reports from local government officials and health experts across the country, suggested the Covid wave may be past its peak in many regions.
Kan Quan, director of the office of the Henan provincial epidemic prevention and control, was cited as saying the infection rate in the central province of nearly 100-million was nearly 90% on January 6. The number of patients at clinics in the province reached a peak on December 19, but the number of severe cases was still high, he said, without giving further details.
Yin Yong, acting mayor of Beijing, was cited as saying the capital was also past its peak. Li Pan, deputy director of the municipal health commission in Chongqing said the peak there was reached on December 20.
In the province of Jiangsu, the peak was reached on December 22, while in Zheijiang province “the first wave of infections has passed smoothly”, officials said. Two cities in the southern Guangdong province, China’s manufacturing heartland, reached their peaks before the end of the year.
‘Too early’
In the state-run China Daily, a health official said the percentage of severe cases remained unclear.
“It is still too early to conclude the overall percentage of severe and critical Covid patients in China as different types of hospitals report different numbers, Wang Guiqiang, head of Peking University First Hospital’s infectious disease department, was quoted as saying.
China has dismissed criticism over its data as politically-motivated attempts to smear its “success” in handling the pandemic and said any future mutations are likely to be more infectious but cause less severe illness.
Testing requirements introduced by several countries, including the US, Japan, South Korea, Britain, France and others in response to China’s Covid outbreak, were called out by foreign ministry as “discriminatory”.
Though Beijing also demands negative Covid test results from people landing in China, officials have threatened further retaliation against countries imposing travel curbs that inconvenience the reopening of the $17-trillion economy.
The Chinese embassy in South Korea said on Tuesday it will stop issuing short-term visas for Korean citizens to visit China and that it will adjust the policy subject to Seoul lifting its testing mandate on Chinese visitors.
State media has also taken a swipe at Pfizer over the price for its Covid treatment Paxlovid.
“It is not a secret that US capital forces have already accumulated quite a fortune from the world via selling vaccines and drugs, and the US government has been co-ordinating all along,” nationalist tabloid Global Times said in an editorial.
Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the company was in discussions with Chinese authorities about a price for Paxlovid, but not over licensing a generic version in China.
The abrupt change of course in Covid policies has left China’s health system unprepared, with many hospitals ill-equipped to handle patients in critical conditions and smaller cities scrambling to secure basic anti-fever drug supplies.
Wang Lili, GM at a factory making medical products for hospitals in Beijing, said intravenous drips were the most in-demand product.
Reuters
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
Chinese eager to renew passports and start travelling again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.