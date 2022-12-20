Australian police search home of SA flying school CEO

The banks index performs particularly well, gaining the most in a day since May
Former British pilot part of scheme that is in UK crosshairs over the alleged unlawful training of Chinese pilots
Sydney — Australian police have searched a property of, but not charged, a former British military pilot who is an executive of an SA flight school under scrutiny by British authorities for training Chinese military pilots.
Another former military pilot who previously worked for the flying school was arrested in Australia in October. Former US marine pilot Daniel Duggan is in custody in Sydney awaiting a decision by the attorney-general on a US extradition request.
Australian federal police executed a search warrant in November on the South Australian property of Keith Hartley, CEO of the Test Flying Academy of SA (TFASA), a police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.
The investigation of a second pilot was first reported by The Australian newspaper.
Hartley declined to comment. His lawyer, Dennis Miralis, said Hartley has not been charged with any offence and is seeking a judicial review of the police search warrant in the federal court.
“Mr Keith Hartley and TFASA firmly deny any criminal wrongdoing and will continue to exercise their legal rights under Australian law,” Miralis said in a statement to Reuters.
Britain announced a crackdown on its former military pilots working to train Chinese fliers in the same week that Duggan was arrested in Australia, and vowed to change national security law to stop them from working for intermediaries such as the SA flying academy. TFASA denied it or its British instructors have broken any British law.
A 2017 indictment unsealed by a Washington district court earlier in December showed Duggan faces four charges in the US, including breaking US arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers.
“Duggan provided military training to PRC [People’s Republic of China] pilots” through an SA flight school in 2010 and 2012, the indictment said. Duggan has denied breaking any law.
The indictment also lists a British national who is the COO of “a test flying academy based in SA with a presence in the PRC” as an unidentified co-conspirator.
Miralis, who is also Duggan’s lawyer, said he has not seen the US extradition request for Duggan and it was unclear if it was based on the 2017 indictment or a new one. Miralis said he had seen the 2017 indictment but he and Hartley both declined to comment on the unidentified British co-conspirator.
“The attorney-general has informed us previously that it shouldn’t be assumed that will in fact be the ultimate indictment upon which his extradition is sought,” he said outside a Sydney court on Tuesday.
Miralis said extradition should be opposed. He has previously said Duggan is an Australian citizen who renounced his US citizenship and denies breaking any law. The attorney-general has until December 25 to make a decision on the extradition request.
Reuters
