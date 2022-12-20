World / Asia

Australian police search home of SA flying school CEO

Former British pilot part of scheme that is in UK crosshairs over the alleged unlawful training of Chinese pilots

20 December 2022 - 07:53 Kirsty Needham
Fighter jets and helicopters parked on board China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails out of Hong Kong port. Picture: REUTERS
Fighter jets and helicopters parked on board China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning as it sails out of Hong Kong port. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney — Australian police have searched a property of, but not charged, a former British military pilot who is an executive of an SA flight school under scrutiny by British authorities for training Chinese military pilots.

Another former military pilot who previously worked for the flying school was arrested in Australia in October. Former US marine pilot Daniel Duggan is in custody in Sydney awaiting a decision by the attorney-general on a US extradition request.

Australian federal police executed a search warrant in November on the South Australian property of Keith Hartley, CEO of the Test Flying Academy of SA (TFASA), a police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.

The investigation of a second pilot was first reported by The Australian newspaper.

Hartley declined to comment. His lawyer, Dennis Miralis, said Hartley has not been charged with any offence and is seeking a judicial review of the police search warrant in the federal court.

“Mr Keith Hartley and TFASA firmly deny any criminal wrongdoing and will continue to exercise their legal rights under Australian law,” Miralis said in a statement to Reuters.

Britain announced a crackdown on its former military pilots working to train Chinese fliers in the same week that Duggan was arrested in Australia, and vowed to change national security law to stop them from working for intermediaries such as the SA flying academy. TFASA denied it or its British instructors have broken any British law.

A 2017 indictment unsealed by a Washington district court earlier in December showed Duggan faces four charges in the US, including breaking US arms control law by training Chinese military pilots to land on aircraft carriers.

“Duggan provided military training to PRC [People’s Republic of China] pilots” through an SA flight school in 2010 and 2012, the indictment said. Duggan has denied breaking any law.

The indictment also lists a British national who is the COO of “a test flying academy based in SA with a presence in the PRC” as an unidentified co-conspirator.

Miralis, who is also Duggan’s lawyer, said he has not seen the US extradition request for Duggan and it was unclear if it was based on the 2017 indictment or a new one. Miralis said he had seen the 2017 indictment but he and Hartley both declined to comment on the unidentified British co-conspirator.

“The attorney-general has informed us previously that it shouldn’t be assumed that will in fact be the ultimate indictment upon which his extradition is sought,” he said outside a Sydney court on Tuesday.

Miralis said extradition should be opposed. He has previously said Duggan is an Australian citizen who renounced his US citizenship and denies breaking any law. The attorney-general has until December 25 to make a decision on the extradition request.

Reuters

Cathay Pacific pilots quit after years of onerous quarantine demands

At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Companies
2 months ago

Airline passengers need a wing and a prayer. Lots of prayers

Aviation expert Guy Leitch says SA's aviation industry is facing a skills crisis which could have a serious impact on air safety if not vigorously ...
Business
8 months ago

Red lights flash as airlines aim for just one pilot and his digital dog

The benefits of automation are diminishing, increasing the dangers of the removal of more humans from the controls
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russia unleashes ‘kamikaze’ drones on Kyiv
World / Europe
2.
First came Covid-19. Now for Avian flu-22.
World
3.
Ghana suspends interest payments on foreign debt
World / Africa
4.
Camp in Hungary a welcome stopover for Jews ...
World / Europe
5.
Wirecard was a scam from the start, says former ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Shortage of airline pilots in US leads to huge pay hikes

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.