World / Asia

South Koreans set to become younger

Seoul scraps its traditional method of counting ages

08 December 2022 - 18:16 Soo-hyang Choi
People walk on on a zebra crossing in central Seoul, South Korea, on April 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI
People walk on on a zebra crossing in central Seoul, South Korea, on April 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Seoul — South Korea on Thursday passed laws to scrap its traditional method of counting ages and adopt the international standard, in a shift that will make its citizens either one or two years younger on official documents.

Koreans are deemed to be a year old when born and a year is added every January 1. This is the age most commonly cited in everyday life. However, a separate system also exists for conscription purposes or calculating the legal age to drink alcohol and smoke, in which a person’s age is calculated from zero at birth and a year is added on January 1.

Since the early 1960s, however, South Korea has for medical and legal documents also used the international norm of calculating from zero at birth and adding a year on every birthday.

The confusing array of systems will disappear — at least on official documents — when the new laws that stipulate using only the international method of counting ages take effect in June 2023.

“The revision is aimed at reducing unnecessary socioeconomic costs because legal and social disputes, as well as confusion, persist due to the different ways of calculating age,” Yoo Sang-bum of the ruling People Power Party told parliament.

Jeong Da-eun, an office worker, is happy about the change, saying she has always had to think twice when asked overseas about her age. “I remember foreigners looking at me with puzzlement because it took me so long to come back with an answer on how old I was.

“Who wouldn’t welcome getting a year or two younger?” she said.

Reuters

South Korea seeks answers after Halloween crush kills more than 150

President declares period of national mourning and designates Seoul’s popular Itaewon district a disaster zone
World
1 month ago

Japanese PM vows never again to wage war amid controversial shrine visits

Anniversary of country's World War 2 surrender marked by cabinet members in move set to anger China and South Korea
World
3 months ago

South Korea repatriates 200 North Koreans, forcibly deports two fishermen

The rare data from the ministry in charge of inter-Korea affairs emerged after prosecutors reopened an investigation into the fishermen’s case
World
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
US expects less intense Ukraine fighting to ...
World / Europe
2.
G7 price cap of $60/barrel on Russian oil takes ...
World
3.
Criminal sanctions case against Huawei chief Meng ...
World / Americas
4.
Shortage of airline pilots in US leads to huge ...
World / Americas
5.
Putin open to talks, Kremlin says
World / Europe

Related Articles

South Korean spy bosses face charges of abusing power

World / Asia

South Korea’s 2019 deportation decision violated human rights, says UN

World / Asia

North Korea reports Covid-19 death for the first time

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.