Same-sex marriage ban is constitutional, Japan rules again

Japan is the only G7 nation where same-sex marriage is not permitted

30 November 2022 - 11:04 Elaine Lies
Picture: 123RF/NITO 500
Tokyo — A court said on Wednesday that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage was constitutional, delivering a blow to LGBTQ+ rights with the second such ruling in the only G7 nation where same-sex marriage is not permitted.

But in what plaintiffs took as a sign of hope, the Tokyo district court ruling also said the absence of any legal system for same-sex couples to have families was an infringement of their human rights.

Japan’s constitution defines marriage as based on “the mutual consent of both sexes,” and the governing party of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has disclosed no plans yet to review the matter or propose legislation.

The court ruled that banning same-sex marriage was in line with the constitution, reaching the same conclusion as a court in Osaka in June. A court in Sapporo, northern Japan, raised hopes in 2021 when it ruled the ban was unconstitutional.

Eight people in four couples were involved in the case, saying the same-sex marriage ban contravened their human rights. They had also demanded ¥1m each in damages, a demand the court rejected.

The decision came a day after the US Senate passed a same-sex marriage protection bill and Singapore lifted a ban on gay sex but limited the prospects for legalising same-sex marriage. 

Reuters

Same-sex marriage sought in India

Couple petitions supreme court to have marriage recognised
1 day ago

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by Slovakia’s church and politicians gains fervor

Slovakia is affirming rather than softening its conservative stance on minority rights, cementing the cultural division between the EU’s east and west
2 weeks ago

Pro-LGBTQ judge heads conservative India’s Supreme Court

Many see justice Chandrachud’s progressive views as a threat to traditional Indian families and culture
3 weeks ago
