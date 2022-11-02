Iranian security forces beat demonstrators protesting against arrests

Dollar cedes some ground as investors turn their attention to when the US central bank may start easing its monetary policy stance
Social media videos showing Iranian security forces beating protesters have gone viral amid mounting anger over a wave of arrests of prominent figures from rappers to economists and lawyers aimed at ending seven weeks of unrest.
Protests ignited by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini on September 16 after her arrest for inappropriate attire have shaken Iran’s clerical establishment. People in all walks of life are demanding political change.
Nationwide demonstrations calling for the death of supreme leader ayatollah Ali Khamenei pose one of the boldest regime challenges since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian government leaders have blamed the crisis on the US and other Western powers, but few Iranians believe that.
According to state media, Khamenei said on Wednesday that US officials who support protests are “shameless”.
“Those who think the US is an untouchable power are wrong,” Khamenei said. "It is completely vulnerable as seen with current events."
Defying a warning by the chief of the feared elite Revolutionary Guards, Iranians have risked death and arrest by remaining on the streets during the bloody crackdown.
One video dated October 22 that went viral on social media showed a dozen riot police beat a man at night on a southern Tehran street. One of the police ran over the man with a motorbike another shot him at close range. Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the footage.
“This shocking video sent from Tehran today is another horrific reminder that the cruelty of Iran’s security forces knows no bounds,” Amnesty International said on Twitter about the October 22 video.
“Amid a crisis of impunity, they’re given free rein to brutally beat & shoot protesters. @UN_HRC must urgently investigate these crimes.”
Other videos of the beating of protesters, which Reuters has been unable to verify, have also spread online.
Iran’s police issued a communique on Tuesday saying that a special order was issued to examine the details of a video showing police officers beating a citizen, without giving any detail on the video in question.
“The police do not approve of harsh and unconventional treatment, the offending police officers will certainly be dealt with according to the law,” the police said according to Tasnim news agency.
The activist HRANA news agency said about 300 people have been killed in the unrest, including 46 children. Iran said at least 36 security forces members were killed.
Police arrested 14,160 people, including about 300 students, in protests in 133 cities and towns, and 129 universities, said HRANA.
The crisis has hit Iran’s currency. It has lost nearly 7% of its value against the US dollar since the protests started, according to Bonbast.com. The dollar cost as much as 342,600 rials on the unofficial market on Wednesday.
On Monday night, security forces arrested prominent economist Davoud Souri at his house. They took his laptop and mobile phone, and later told his family that he was at Evin prison, according to a social media post that Reuters could not verify.
On Wednesday, Iranian media published a video of the arrest of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, showing him blindfolded and saying he did not mean his previous criticism of the authorities. He was detained after releasing of several rap clips in support of the protests.
