Indonesian police triggered fatal soccer stampede, says rights body

Indonesian police firing teargas was the main trigger for the fatal soccer stampede at a stadium in East Java last month, says the country’s human rights commission in a report released on Wednesday.
Human rights commission (Komnas HAM) officials said 135 people died, mostly of asphyxiation, in the stampede after the match at Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang regency on October 1.
Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association (PSSI) faced questions and criticism in recent weeks on why police fired 45 rounds of teargas in the stadium, a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body Fifa.
“There needs to be legal responsibility,” said Komnas chair Ahmad Taufan Damanik.
The commission echoed similar conclusions made last month by a government fact-finding team, which found that many factors such as excessive use of teargas, locked doors, an overcapacity stadium and failure to properly implement safety procedures worsened the crowd’s panic.
Komnas commissioners specified seven violations of human rights in one of the world’s worst stadium disasters, including excessive force and violation of children’s rights, as the fatalities included 38 minors.
The rights body found that organisers favoured commercial interests over safety standards despite warnings from Malang police that the match was high-risk because of a rivalry between fans of the clubs.
In its list of recommendations, Komnas urged President Joko Widodo to form an independent team to audit all stadiums in the country to ensure they followed Fifi regulations.
If no improvements were made in three months, soccer matches in the country should to be suspended, said the commissioners.
After meeting Fifa chief Gianni Infantino in Jakarta last month, the president announced that Kanjuruhan stadium would be demolished and rebuilt, and vowed the sport would be “thoroughly transformed” in the soccer-mad Southeast Asian nation.
Fifa has set up an office in Indonesia to help overhaul safety measures as the country prepares to host the Under-20 World Cup next year.
Reuters
Indonesian police triggered fatal soccer stampede, says rights body
Human rights commission calls for accountability and recommends countrywide stadium audit
