Sri Lankans demand answers to ‘enforced disappearances’ of relatives

US crude stocks rose to 5.1 million barrels a day — the most ever — but fears over weak Chinese demand limited gains in Asia
Leadership of SOEs should be held accountable for public funds
The former Eskom CEO and seven other people face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
While Lee has shaken most of his legal woes, an ongoing trial over fraud and stock manipulation charges hangs over him
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Thousands of people, mostly Tamils, disappeared during the 26-year civil war between the Sri Lankan government and militant group the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Premium brands Audi and Porsche lifted the VW’s results in the first half of 2022, with Audi noting a 51% jump in operating profit and Porsche 22%
Kilinochchi — Arumuga Lakshmi, tormented by questions about the fate of her two children, missing for years, marched through a town in northern Sri Lanka with a group of women, many holding up photographs, black flags and burning torches.
During a brutal 26-year civil war between the Sri Lankan government and a militant group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Lakshmi’s daughter, Ranjinithervy, went missing in 2004, followed three years later by her son, Sivakumar.
“I just want to see my son’s face,” said Lakshmi, as she wiped away tears, adding that she did not know if the two, aged 16 and 20 when they disappeared, were dead or alive.
Thousands of people, mostly Tamils, went missing during the civil war in what were known as “enforced disappearances”.
Few, if any, have been accounted for, and government officials have offered varying details of what happened to them, with many facts still unknown, despite investigative efforts.
The instances of enforced disappearances in Sri Lanka rank among the world’s highest, with human rights group Amnesty International estimating them to number between 60,000 and 100,000 since the late 1980s.
But the government’s Office on Missing Persons (OMP), set up in 2017, said it had received just 14,965 civilian reports of disappearances from 1981 onwards.
Years after the war ended in 2009, families such as Lakshmi’s, and the hundreds of women who marched with her in the former LTTE stronghold of Kilinochchi in August still seek their missing relatives — and answers.
Pressure is growing for the government to act.
In a report on October 4, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the OMP, and other steps taken by the government, had fallen short of the “tangible results expected by victims and other stakeholders”.
Sri Lanka says it remains committed to pursuing tangible progress on human rights through domestic institutions.
‘Living with so much pain’
Government employee Valantina Daniel said her 66-year-old injured mother disappeared during the war’s final phase.
On May 17 2009, a day before the government declared victory, Daniel handed her mother to authorities, believing that she would be taken to hospital, but has had no word of her since.
“I developed this sense of hatred and so I tried to kill myself,” said Daniel, 51. “I’ve tried many times. I just can’t bear the pain of this separation.”
Daniel, one of whose younger brothers also disappeared in 1999, while another was killed in a shelling attack that decade, wrote to the authorities about her mother’s case, which they acknowledged in 2011.
Mahesh Katundala, chair of the OMP, defended the institution against criticism that it was not doing enough.
He rebutted claims that those who surrendered went missing, saying there was no evidence, and added that the majority of those who disappeared had been abducted by the LTTE or factions opposed to it.
The OMP had uncovered about 50 cases of people reported missing who were living abroad, he said.
Denying claims of a genocide of Tamil civilians during the war’s final offensive in Mullivaikkal, he said the army had instead rescued 60,000 civilians.
Among its functions, the OMP issues certificates of death or of absence only when they are requested, Katundala said, while compensation amounts to 200,000 rupees ($550).
However the UN rights agency, among others, has faulted its efforts.
“It has not been able to trace a single disappeared person or clarify the fate of the disappeared in meaningful ways, and its current purpose is to expedite the closure of files,” the body said in the October report.
An OMP spokesperson said the fuel shortages crippling the Indian Ocean island during its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades make it impossible to meet a target of 5,000 interviews by year end.
For Daniel, the crisis pales besides the hardships of 2009, when she went from village to village with no food and just the clothes she wore, for fear of a shelling attack.
“Finding our relatives will never, ever happen,” Daniel said, accusing the government of inaction. “Even now, I’m living with so much pain.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sri Lankans demand answers to ‘enforced disappearances’ of relatives
Thousands of people, mostly Tamils, disappeared during the 26-year civil war between the Sri Lankan government and militant group the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam
Kilinochchi — Arumuga Lakshmi, tormented by questions about the fate of her two children, missing for years, marched through a town in northern Sri Lanka with a group of women, many holding up photographs, black flags and burning torches.
During a brutal 26-year civil war between the Sri Lankan government and a militant group, the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Lakshmi’s daughter, Ranjinithervy, went missing in 2004, followed three years later by her son, Sivakumar.
“I just want to see my son’s face,” said Lakshmi, as she wiped away tears, adding that she did not know if the two, aged 16 and 20 when they disappeared, were dead or alive.
Thousands of people, mostly Tamils, went missing during the civil war in what were known as “enforced disappearances”.
Few, if any, have been accounted for, and government officials have offered varying details of what happened to them, with many facts still unknown, despite investigative efforts.
The instances of enforced disappearances in Sri Lanka rank among the world’s highest, with human rights group Amnesty International estimating them to number between 60,000 and 100,000 since the late 1980s.
But the government’s Office on Missing Persons (OMP), set up in 2017, said it had received just 14,965 civilian reports of disappearances from 1981 onwards.
Years after the war ended in 2009, families such as Lakshmi’s, and the hundreds of women who marched with her in the former LTTE stronghold of Kilinochchi in August still seek their missing relatives — and answers.
Pressure is growing for the government to act.
In a report on October 4, the UN high commissioner for human rights said the OMP, and other steps taken by the government, had fallen short of the “tangible results expected by victims and other stakeholders”.
Sri Lanka says it remains committed to pursuing tangible progress on human rights through domestic institutions.
‘Living with so much pain’
Government employee Valantina Daniel said her 66-year-old injured mother disappeared during the war’s final phase.
On May 17 2009, a day before the government declared victory, Daniel handed her mother to authorities, believing that she would be taken to hospital, but has had no word of her since.
“I developed this sense of hatred and so I tried to kill myself,” said Daniel, 51. “I’ve tried many times. I just can’t bear the pain of this separation.”
Daniel, one of whose younger brothers also disappeared in 1999, while another was killed in a shelling attack that decade, wrote to the authorities about her mother’s case, which they acknowledged in 2011.
Mahesh Katundala, chair of the OMP, defended the institution against criticism that it was not doing enough.
He rebutted claims that those who surrendered went missing, saying there was no evidence, and added that the majority of those who disappeared had been abducted by the LTTE or factions opposed to it.
The OMP had uncovered about 50 cases of people reported missing who were living abroad, he said.
Denying claims of a genocide of Tamil civilians during the war’s final offensive in Mullivaikkal, he said the army had instead rescued 60,000 civilians.
Among its functions, the OMP issues certificates of death or of absence only when they are requested, Katundala said, while compensation amounts to 200,000 rupees ($550).
However the UN rights agency, among others, has faulted its efforts.
“It has not been able to trace a single disappeared person or clarify the fate of the disappeared in meaningful ways, and its current purpose is to expedite the closure of files,” the body said in the October report.
An OMP spokesperson said the fuel shortages crippling the Indian Ocean island during its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades make it impossible to meet a target of 5,000 interviews by year end.
For Daniel, the crisis pales besides the hardships of 2009, when she went from village to village with no food and just the clothes she wore, for fear of a shelling attack.
“Finding our relatives will never, ever happen,” Daniel said, accusing the government of inaction. “Even now, I’m living with so much pain.”
Reuters
Rights group wants Singapore to arrest former Sri Lanka president
No I won’t go, says Sri Lanka’s president
Sri Lankans demand president step down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.