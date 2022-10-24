×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Australian state defends stopping UN prisons visit

Torture prevention team says the country is in breach of its obligations after New South Wales blocked it

24 October 2022 - 08:26 Lewis Jackson
Picture: 123RF/albund
Picture: 123RF/albund

Sydney — The premier of Australia's biggest state justified on Monday blocking a UN torture prevention panel from visiting prisons, saying the state maintained high standards at its jails and Australia was a sovereign country.

The UN subcommittee on prevention of torture (SPT) said on Sunday Australia was in “clear breach” of its obligations under a UN protocol on torture after New South Wales blocked it from visiting detention centres there.

State premier Dominic Perrottet was unapologetic, telling a news conference his state had the highest standards and an independent process in place overseeing its jail system.

“We are a sovereign country in our own right and we have a high standard when it comes to correctional facilities,” he said.

“If there are complaints, if there are issues, they are dealt with appropriately … I support our independent ombud and correctional facilities staff in providing advice to the New South Wales government.”

The UN delegation, which was also blocked from visiting correctional facilities in Queensland state, on Sunday suspended its 12-day visit, which had been due to end on Thursday.

“The SPT delegation has been prevented from visiting several places where people are detained, experienced difficulties in carrying out a full visit at other locations, and was not given all the relevant information and documentation it had requested,” the panel said.

“This is a clear breach by Australia of its obligations,” it said.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfuss said it was disappointing that New South Wales had blocked the delegation's visit.

“The decision of the SPT to cancel its visit, more than halfway through its scheduled time in Australia, is a development that could have been avoided,” he said.

The panel did not say if it wanted to visit the Australian prisons in response to specific issues or if its inspection was routine.

An optional protocol on torture and degrading treatment, which Australia is a signatory to, allows for SPT visits to visit prisons, police stations and other detention centres unannounced.

Reuters

Lawyer calls for new British prime minister to act on Assange

Barrister Jennifer Robinson says urgent political fix is needed in WikiLeaks founder’s case
World
3 days ago

Eastern Australian towns brace for more floods

Parts of Australia could well receive up to 100mm of rain over the next five days, roughly a tenth of a year’s total for some areas
World
5 days ago

Aus, NZ financial institutions abandon art investing

Melbourne-based Cbus is auctioning the last of about 300 pieces, just months after National Australia Bank sold the majority of its collection
News
6 days ago

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Foreign minister says Canberra is committed to two-state solution being found
World
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Once bitten twice shy, Tory MPs flock to support ...
World / Europe
2.
Thousands flee Kherson as Russia steps up attacks ...
World / Europe
3.
Saudi Arabia unveils incentives to attract supply ...
World / Middle East
4.
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao escorted out ...
World / Asia
5.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss falls on her sword
World / Europe

Related Articles

UK takes tough stance on Chinese region linked to forced labour

World

Diplomacy intensifies as envoys arrive for talks with Myanmar junta chief

World / Asia

Myanmar bans social media support for opponents

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.